17 dead, 33K displaced in Typhoon Jolina's wake
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 12, 2021 | 2:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
17 dead, 33K displaced in Typhoon Jolina's wake
A personnel from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office monitors the movement of Typhoon Jolina on September 7, 2021.
The STAR  /  Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Jolina (international name Conson) has now left a total of 17 Filipinos confirmed dead in its wake, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management disclosed Sunday. 



In separate situation reports sent to media Sunday afternoon, the NDRRMC said that Typhoon Jolina had affected 313,373 people, while Typhoon Kiko (international name Chanthu) recorded 11,145 affected persons.





Some 24 have been injured while seven are still missing. 



Rains from the two storms have brought flooding to 40 areas around the country.



At least 33,000 Filipinos remain displaced in evacuation centers or in other areas outside official facilities from both storms combined. 



Weather disturbances linked to Jolina have also damaged a total of 8,924 houses, 432 of which were listed as being "totally destroyed" in the NDRRMC's report. 



With Kiko still in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, state weather bureau Pagasa warned of torrential rains in North Luzon as a result of the typhoon enhancing the strength of the southwest monsoon or habagat. 



No figures have yet been tallied on the casualties, injuries, and missing persons caused by Typhoon Kiko, though the council noted that 5,112 persons were pre-emptively evacuated due to the rains. 



In a separate message to reporters, the Philippine Coast Guard said that the latest report from its Command Center found that no remaining vessels were still stranded as a result of the heavy rains. 



The PCG remains on heightened alert to provide necessary assistance to local government units and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices amid the continuing rains in some areas, it said. 



Jolina made landfall a total of nine times from Monday to Wednesday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

