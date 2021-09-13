Genome center scales down COVID-19 testing to focus on detecting variants
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Genome Center has announced it would reduce its coronavirus RT-PCR testing services to channel more resources in detecting COVID-19 variants cases in the country.
PGC's pronouncement came as health officials reported 640 more infections from the highly transmissible Delta variant on Monday.
"The shift will lead to an expected increase in the sequencing capacity and detection of COVID-19 variant cases in the country in the succeeding months," the Department of Health said.
While more patients with variants are expected to be reported from this, it is unclear how it could affect the country's tally of newly reported cases.
The number of COVID-19 tests the genome center runs was not immediately available, as well as how much it contributes to the overall count of infections.
But authorities have long admitted the Philippines' genome sequencing capacity has remained limited.
More than a year into the pandemic and amid the Delta variant's threat, the PGC can only run 750 samples per week for the entire country.
An official of the facility has bared they would need P100 million to expand their biosurveillance efforts to Visayas and Mindanao.
Dr. Eva Maria Cutiongco-de la Paz said P50 million each would be for two satellite facilities outside Metro Manila.
In July, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country has sent only roughly 1% of total positive samples for genome sequencing.
This, she added, is far from the World Health Organization's standard of 5% sequenced. "We have not attained that yet."
DOH said then it is eyeing to tap the Visayas and Mindanao campuses of the University of the Philippines for expanding PGC's reach.
The Philippines has 640 new cases of the Delta variant of COCID-19 out of the 748 samples it sent for genome sequencing, the Department of Health announces.
The Philippines has 640 new cases of the Delta variant of COCID-19 out of the 748 samples it sent for genome sequencing, the Department of Health announces.
DOH says 584 are local cases, 52 returning Filipinos from abroad and four still being verified.
Of the new Delta infections, 13 have died while 624 have been tagged as recovered. — Christian Deiparine
The Department of Health reports 279 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines.
Among the new cases, 245 are local cases while 21 are returning Filipinos from overseas.
The Department of Health reports 279 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines.

Among the new cases, 245 are local cases while 21 are returning Filipinos from overseas.
The Delta variant (B.1.617.2 Indian lineage) comprises 16% of the total of coronavirus cases in the Philippines, according to latest data from the Department of Health.
The Beta variant (B.1.351 South African lineage) remains the most common lineage nationally with 24%, followed by the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7 UK lineage) with 21.5%.
The DOH notes that once detected in a region, the Beta variant becomes the more common lineage.
LOOK: Latest data on COVID-19 variants in the country. @PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/yqDZcA9mGg— sheila crisostomo (@shecrisostomo) September 6, 2021
Australia on Thursday reports more than 1,000 new local coronavirus cases for the first time during the pandemic, as a Delta variant outbreak surged in Sydney.
New South Wales state, which includes the country's most populous city Sydney, announced a record 1,029 cases of Covid-19 for the previous 24 hours.
An outbreak that began in the city in mid-June has reached over 15,000 cases and spread to smaller towns and cities, prompting the return of lockdowns and travel restrictions across Australia's populated southeast. — AFP
The spread of the more transmissible Delta variant is leading to more infections in households, the World Health Organization says.
WHO Western Pacific Region Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai notes how Filipinos have been adapting to the COVID-19 situation in the country.
"We know lockdown alone cannot really reduce the transmission so it's important to know where the infections are occurring and suppress that. The government is putting 'significant effort' in vaccination," Kasai says at a press briefing.
