Signal No. 3 lifted as 'Jolina' weakens into severe tropical storm

Satellite image shows "Jolina" which weakened into a severe tropical storm on the afternoon of September 7, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA has lifted Signal No. 3 in parts of the country as it said Typhoon "Jolina" (Conson) weakened into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather bureau said Jolina was last seen in the vicinity of Baleno in Masbate at 1 p.m.

It now packs 110 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds, and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

Jolina kept its direction at west northwestward as well as its speed at 15 kph.

It made landfall five times before it weakened, the last over Dimasalang in Masbate. But PAGASA said it could still make another landfall in southeastern Quezon tonight or early Wednesday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals remain in effect over these areas as of 2 p.m.:

TCWS No. 2

(Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

northern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion, Calatrava, San Agustin, San Andres)

Sorsogon

Albay (Polangui, Oas, City of Ligao, Guinobatan, Camalig,

Daraga, Legazpi City, Manito, Jovellar, Pio Duran, Libon)

western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Iriga City, Baao, Bula, Ocampo, Pili, Naga City, Canaman, Pamplona, Milaor, Gainza, Camaligan, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pasacao, Libmanan, Magarao, Cabusao, Bombon, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

western portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Santa Elena, Labo, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz), central and southern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Calauag, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Atimonan, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Mauban, City of Tayabas, Sampaloc, Lucban, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores,Tiaong, San Antonio, Real)

Laguna

southeastern portion of Batangas (Santo Tomas, Malvar, Balete, Mataasnakahoy, Lipa City, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Lobo, Taysan, Ibaan, Batangas City, San Jose, Cuenca)

Marinduque

western portion of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, Victoria, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente, Mondragon)

extreme northwestern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

northern portion of Biliran (Maripipi, Kawayan, Almeria)

TCWS. No 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

rest of Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Albay

Catanduanes

rest of Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

rest of Quezon

Rizal

rest of Batangas

Cavite

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac,

Zambales

Pampanga

southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan)

southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Alfonso Castaneda, Aritao, Santa Fe)

southern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Santa Maria, Asingan, San Manuel, Tayug, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Binalonan, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Villasis, Santo Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Malasiqui, Manaoag, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Binmaley, Basista, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Labrador, Sual, Mabini, Dasol)

rest of northern Samar

northern and central portions of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Gandara, Santa Margarita,

Paranas, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, Motiong, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Talalora, Santa Rita, Daram, Zumarraga)

northern of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo), the rest of Biliran, the

northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Leyte, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Alangalang, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Ormoc City, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan,

Pastrana, Barugo, Tunga, Palo, Tolosa, Burauen, Albuera)

northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Santa Fe, Bantayan Islands, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Compostela, Camotes Islands, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City,Balamban, Mandaue City)

northern portion Negros Occidental (Cadiz City, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Silay City)

northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Estancia, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, City of Passi, Bingawan)

Capiz

Aklan

What to expect

These areas will see heavy to intense with at times torrential rains in the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA:

Masbate

Leyte

Biliran

Samar

Northern Samar

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes provinces

Southern Quezon

Romblon

Marinduque

The Mindoro provinces and the rest of Calabarzon and Visayas will also experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

PAGASA warned scattered to widespread flooding including flashfloods and landslides are possible especially in areas highly to very highly susceptible to the said hazards.

The threat of coastal inundation due to storm surge of up to 0.5 to 1.0 meter also remains for several coastal localities of Biliran, Sorsogon, Samar and Masbate.

Jolina is forecast to cross Central Luzon and roughly to the east and north of Metro Manila by tomorrow and until Thursday morning.

It is expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea before Thursday noon, the weather bureau added.

Forecast Position

Wednesday noon: In the vicinity of Pagbilao, Quezon

Thursday noon: 175 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Friday noon: 600 km west of Baguio City, Benguet (Outside PAR)

— Christian Deiparine