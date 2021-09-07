Coast Guard: Nearly 2K passengers stranded in E. Visayas, Bicol due to 'Jolina'

Ignacio Agapito from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office monitors the movement of Typhoon Jolina on Sept. 7, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 2,000 people are stranded in ports in Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions as Typhoon Jolina continues to bring heavy rains to parts of the country, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

At Tuesday noon, the PCG reported that it logged 1,946 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers stranded in affected ports in Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions.

Related Stories 'Jolina' makes 5th landfall in Masbate

The coast guard also said 17 vessels and 682 rolling cargoes are stranded in 13 affected ports in the two regions, while 31 vessels and 36 motorbancas are taking shelter amid rough seas due to “Jolina.”

In Eastern Visayas, the PCG said 1,441 people, three vessels and 515 rolling cargoes are stranded in the Port of Sta. Clara, Port of Balwarteco, Port of Dapdap, Liloan Port Ferry Terminal, Port of San Ricardo and Port of Calbayog.

Some 11 vessels and 36 motorbancas were also said to be taking shelter in the region.

The PCG also monitored 505 passengers, drivers and helpers, along with 14 vessels and 167 rolling cargoes, stranded in eight ports in Bicol region.

The Coast Guard said the typhoon is currently affecting operations at the Port of Victory, Port of Pioduran, Port of Tabaco, Port of Bacacay, Port of Virac, Port of San Andres, Port of Masbate, Port of Cataingan, Port of Matnog, Port of Bulan, Port of Pilar and Port of Castiilla.

Twenty vessels are also taking shelter in the said ports in Bicol Region.

In a separate update, the PCG said its officers rescued 60 residents in Ormoc City, Leyte in Easter Visayas due to rising waters brought by Jolina.

The typhoon made its fifth landfall over Dimasalang in Masbate province on Tuesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA reported. Jolina continues to move west northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 over the extreme southern portion of Quezon, western portion of Albay, western portion of Sorsogon, northwestern porition of Samar and northern portion of Biliran. Several other localities have been placed under TCWS No. 2 and 1.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management urged the public to remain vigilant and continue monitoring weather updates amid the typhoon.

"Affected population [is] reminded to brace for destructive typhoon-force winds, flooding, possible landslides in highly susceptible areas due to continuous rainfall that will cause ground saturation, and rough seas over the seaboards of areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are in effect," it said in a statement.

"The public is also advised to monitor weather updates, take precautionary measures, heed evacuation notices issued by their LGUs and follow warnings and advisories alongside the observance of minimum health standards for protection against COVID-19," it added. — Kristine Joy Patag