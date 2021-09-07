




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Coast Guard: Nearly 2K passengers stranded in E. Visayas, Bicol due to 'Jolina'
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 2:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Coast Guard: Nearly 2K passengers stranded in E. Visayas, Bicol due to 'Jolina'
Ignacio Agapito from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office monitors the movement of Typhoon Jolina on Sept. 7, 2021. 
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 2,000 people are stranded in ports in Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions as Typhoon Jolina continues to bring heavy rains to parts of the country, the Philippine Coast Guard said.



At Tuesday noon, the PCG reported that it logged 1,946 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers stranded in affected ports in Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions.





The coast guard also said 17 vessels and 682 rolling cargoes are stranded in 13 affected ports in the two regions, while 31 vessels and 36 motorbancas are taking shelter amid rough seas due to “Jolina.”



In Eastern Visayas, the PCG said 1,441 people, three vessels and 515 rolling cargoes are stranded in the Port of Sta. Clara, Port of Balwarteco, Port of Dapdap, Liloan Port Ferry Terminal, Port of San Ricardo and Port of Calbayog.



Some 11 vessels and 36 motorbancas were also said to be taking shelter in the region.



The PCG also monitored 505 passengers, drivers and helpers, along with 14 vessels and 167 rolling cargoes, stranded in eight ports in Bicol region.



The Coast Guard said the typhoon is currently affecting operations at the Port of Victory, Port of Pioduran, Port of Tabaco, Port of Bacacay, Port of Virac, Port of San Andres, Port of Masbate, Port of Cataingan, Port of Matnog, Port of Bulan, Port of Pilar and Port of Castiilla.



Twenty vessels are also taking shelter in the said ports in Bicol Region.



In a separate update, the PCG said its officers rescued 60 residents in Ormoc City, Leyte in Easter Visayas due to rising waters brought by Jolina.



The typhoon made its fifth landfall over Dimasalang in Masbate province on Tuesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA reported. Jolina continues to move west northwestward at 15 kph.



PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 over the extreme southern portion of Quezon, western portion of Albay, western portion of Sorsogon, northwestern porition of Samar and northern portion of Biliran. Several other localities have been placed under TCWS No. 2 and 1.



The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management urged the public to remain vigilant and continue monitoring weather updates amid the typhoon.



"Affected population [is] reminded to brace for destructive typhoon-force winds, flooding, possible landslides in highly susceptible areas due to continuous rainfall that will cause ground saturation, and rough seas over the seaboards of areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are in effect," it said in a statement.



"The public is also advised to monitor weather updates, take precautionary measures, heed evacuation notices issued by their LGUs and follow warnings and advisories alongside the observance of minimum health standards for protection against COVID-19," it added. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
                                                      TYPHOON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far on the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far on the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"This is more flexible. Where there is an infection, there will be a lockdown. We need a flexible policy, in the sense that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frustration aired over government COVID-19 response, priorities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frustration aired over government COVID-19 response, priorities


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ranking officials reacted with frustration, indignation and disbelief to allegations of corruption in the Duterte administration’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 3 up in parts of Masbate, Samar due to Typhoon Jolina                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Masbate, Samar due to Typhoon Jolina


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jolina strengthened from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon on Monday night and later on made landfall in Hernani, Eastern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After ex-Duterte adviser Yang flouts 2 subpoenas, Senate to issue warrant for his arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After ex-Duterte adviser Yang flouts 2 subpoenas, Senate to issue warrant for his arrest


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The warrant for Yang's arrest will require the signature of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who told Philstar.com that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 1 up over Metro Manila due to Typhoon Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 1 up over Metro Manila due to Typhoon Jolina


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jolina has now made at least four landfalls: Hernani in Eastern Samar, Daram in Samar and Santo Niño in Samar, and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 IAS probe into February shooting between PNP, PDEA nears completion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IAS probe into February shooting between PNP, PDEA nears completion


                              

                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"This also paved the way for the identification of the gray areas in the coordination protocol and subsequent outlining of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coast Guard: Nearly 2K passengers stranded in E. Visayas, Bicol due to 'Jolina'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coast Guard: Nearly 2K passengers stranded in E. Visayas, Bicol due to 'Jolina'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Nearly 2,000 people are stranded in ports in Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions as Typhoon Jolina continues to bring heavy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila police net sellers of fake swab test results, vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila police net sellers of fake swab test results, vaccination cards


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I expect the continued aggressive campaign of our police not only against those who make and sell fake vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila courts to remain closed to users until end of September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila courts to remain closed to users until end of September


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the National Capital Region shifting to looser quarantine protocols on September 8, all Metro Manila courts, except...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP personnel placed on alert ahead of Typhoon Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP personnel placed on alert ahead of Typhoon Jolina


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"In the midst of another typhoon threat, I have instructed our police in the areas affected by tropical storm Jolina to liaise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with