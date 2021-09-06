




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PAGCOR told to collect reported P1.36 billion owed by POGOs
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 4:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PAGCOR told to collect reported P1.36 billion owed by POGOs
In POGOs, bets are made by players abroad through service providers based here in the Philippines. 
Tory Ho / AFP / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday called on the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to immediately collect the P1.36 billion that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators owe the government according to state auditors. 



The Commission on Audit in its annual 2020 report on PAGCOR said it had receivables from 15 POGOs amounting to a total of 1.365 billion. The operators were not identified in the report. 





Of the 15 delinquent POGOs, three were still functioning as of January 12, 2021, eight had their licenses revoked, three were under review, and one was suspended, PAGCOR's Legal Department said in a reply to COA included in the final audit report. 



"Why was POGO debt allowed to grow by this much? PAGCOR needs to throw its weight and go after them," Hontiveros said in a statement written partially in Filipino.



"Their debt is in the billions and they have brought so much crime to the Philippines. POGOs, pay now and leave the Philippines." 



Once the POGOs have paid their debts, Hontiveros added, they should no longer be given new licenses. 



"When Filipinos are unable to pay their debts, they are charged immediately. But POGOs are given excessive extensions?" she questioned. 



COA said all 15 operators had outstanding balances for at least over a year but less than ten years. 



State auditors also said "the substantial amount of uncollected Accounts Receivable [and] the inability to collect thereof deprived the PAGCOR of additional funds for its operations."



'Social cost' of POGOs raised anew 



Hontiveros, who headed the Senate inquiry into the increase of POGO-related prostitution, noted that two Chinese POGO employees were recently apprehended by the Metro Manila police for abducting two other Chinese citizens. POGO-related crimes are still occurring, she stressed, even amid the pandemic.



"If we don’t kick POGOs out, chances are these crimes will only multiply,” she warned. 



Hontiveros, along with minority Sens. Franklin Drilon and Francis Pangilinan, voted against the POGO tax bill approved in the Senate last June.



Although the measure slaps additional taxes on POGOs, Pangilinan at the time warned that allowing the industry to thrive could spell "serious social costs."



The Chinese government itself has urged the Philippines to ban POGOs. 



Hontiveros also disagreed with what she called the preferential tax treatment given to POGOs in the bill despite what she called the opacity and murkiness of the industry.



“PAGCOR should not condone this P1.36 [billion] debt. I’ve repeatedly called on the government to get rid of POGOs because the social cost of their operations outweigh the shallow gains," Hontiveros said. 



"They are a headache that can never be treated. We didn’t need POGOs then and we surely don’t need them now." — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COA
                                                      PAGCOR
                                                      POGO
                                                      RISA HONTIVEROS
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted TCWS No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she is not open to running as senator in the 2022 national polls.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US: China can&rsquo;t require reporting for South China Sea passage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US: China can’t require reporting for South China Sea passage


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
China’s new action requiring ships to report innocent passage in the South China Sea “seems to run directly counter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Palace spokesman Harry Roque said guidelines for the granular lockdowns will be released later Monday or Tuesday "at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Granular lockdown system starts September 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Granular lockdown system starts September 8


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has approved the implementation of a granular lockdown system starting Sept. 8...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far on the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far on the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"This is more flexible. Where there is an infection, there will be a lockdown. We need a flexible policy, in the sense that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday &mdash; PAGASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday — PAGASA


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said Jolina is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, and make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursda...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Duterte more focused on politics than COVID-19 response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Duterte more focused on politics than COVID-19 response


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We should be talking about how the problem is very serious and we should do something about it."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 LPAs to bring rain over Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 LPAs to bring rain over Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The entire country will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as two low-pressure areas have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH has final say on vaccine booster shots &ndash; DOST
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH has final say on vaccine booster shots – DOST


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health will make the final decision on whether there will be booster shots against COVID-19 to curb the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with