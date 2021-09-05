DOH logs 20,019 new COVID-19 cases, 5 labs without data

A sign warning people not to enter the Pasay City Sports Complex is seen at the entrance on Sept. 3, 2021 as it was converted into one of the isolation facilities of the local government to augment the overwhelmed hospitals in the city.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 20,019 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall count to 2,080,984.

This marks the third straight day with at least 20,000 new coronavirus infections.

The Department of Health said 5 laboratories did not submit test results, while 58 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths "after final validation."

"Based on data in the last 14 days, the five non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 0.9% of samples tested and 1.2% of positive individuals," the DOH wrote in its bulletin.

Active cases : 157,438 now or 7.6% of the total

: 157,438 now or 7.6% of the total Recoveries : 20,089, bringing the number to 1,889,312

: 20,089, bringing the number to 1,889,312 Deaths: 173, or now 34,234 in total

The DOH added that 119 duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, 95 were recoveries while one passed away,

