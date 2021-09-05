




































































 




   

   









Robredo on last day of self-quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient
This undated photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo speaking from the podium
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is on her last day of mandatory self-quarantine after coming in contact with a positive coronavirus case, she said Sunday. 



Robredo began her mandatory quarantine on August 24 after she was in "very close contact" with an employee of the Office of the Vice President who tested positive for COVID-19.





"Offices should be reminded that [preventing] transmission in their [premises] is really in their hands," Robredo said Sunday morning on her weekly radio show aired over dzXL. She said the Office of the Vice President has not had to undergo lockdown because of its strict measures and contact tracing. 



Robredo tested negative after her exposure but still underwent self-quarantine at the time. 



"It's my last day today. I'll be free after this," she said. "Honestly, I didn't feel the quarantine because we had so much work, so we were working from home."



"I'll be back on a regular schedule again at the office tomorrow," she also said, adding that many others from the OVP also had to undergo self-quarantine as the office was being "very strict" with COVID-19 protocols.



Robredo, who received her second COVID-19 vaccine dose in August, also went on quarantine in April after her driver tested positive for the pathogen.



To date, health authorities have recorded 2.06 million coronavirus infections in the country, 157,646 of whom are still classified as active cases. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

