Deadline for transfer of overseas registration extended until September 30

A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Repatriated voters who intend to vote in the Philippines for the 2022 elections have until September 30 to transfer their voter registration records, the Commission on Elections said on Saturday.

The deadline for the filing of transfer of registration records from overseas to the Philippines now coincides with the local voter registration deadline. The initial deadline was on August 31.

“The Commission en Banc recognizes the need to prevent the disenfranchisement of a great number of our kababayans who have been unexpectedly repatriated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the decision to extend the deadline,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said.

“If they will be in the Philippines on election day, then they can still exercise their right of suffrage by casting their ballot here,” he added.

The applicant for transfer from overseas to the Philippines must be a resident of the locality where he or she will vote in the 2022 polls, and must personally file the application with the Office of the Election Officer of his or her locality

Comelec said the deadline for all other types of application for local and overseas voters is on September 30. — Gaea Katreena Cabico