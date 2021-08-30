Philippines logs new record-high 22,366 COVID-19 cases

Residents receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine at the "Vaccine Express" of Vice President Leni Robredo's team in San Pedro Laguna on Aug. 28, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 22,366 more coronavirus cases, its new record-high number of infections since the start of the pandemic.

Today's numbers pushed the country's total to 1,976,202. Active cases were also up by 5,373 from the 143,221 on August 29. The Department of Health said two laboratories did not submit test results.

Active cases : 148,594 or 7.5% of the total



: 148,594 or 7.5% of the total Recoveries : 16,864, bringing the number to 1,794,278



: 16,864, bringing the number to 1,794,278 Deaths: 222, or now 33,330 in total

Honoring 'modern day' heroes