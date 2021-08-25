




































































 




   

   









Philippines sees 13,573 new COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
August 25, 2021 | 4:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines sees 13,573 new COVID-19 cases
Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Wednesday logged 13,573 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's caseload to 1,883,088.



Today's numbers saw active cases down by 2,325 from the 127,703 on August 24. The Department of Health said seven laboratories did not submit test results.



    
	
  • Active cases: 125,378 or 6.7% of the total
  • Recoveries: 15,820, bringing the number to 1,725,218
  • Deaths: 228, or now 32,492 in total
VP in quarantine



    
	
  • Vice President Leni Robredo is under quarantine after she came in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. 
  • Medical students called to postpone the physician licensure exam in September until the new uptick in COVID-19 cases has waned. 
  • OCTA Research said Metro Manila saw a 13% increase in daily COVID-19 cases last week, but noted its reproduction rate has decreased to 1.53.
  • Moderna has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 17. 
  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the distribution of the financial aid in Metro Manila will continue until August 31. It also reported that the rollout has reached 80% progress.
                                 Palace confirms: Duterte won't run for VP if Sara makes bid for presidency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace confirms: Duterte won't run for VP if Sara makes bid for presidency


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte's vice-presidential bid still hinges upon the presidential bid of his daughter, Davao City...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Moderna seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in adolescents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moderna seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in adolescents


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Moderna submitted its application...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Duterte leaves shameful legacy of squandering arbitral award'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Duterte leaves shameful legacy of squandering arbitral award’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte will leave a "shameful legacy" of squandering the 2016 Arbitral Award in exchange for Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Med students seek board exam postponement as COVID-19 cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Med students seek board exam postponement as COVID-19 cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The worsening health crisis also puts a heavy burden on the emotional and mental wellbeing of the examinees," the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Vaccination ID rollout by September 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination ID rollout by September 1


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The rollout of the unified vaccination cards in Metro Manila can start on Sept. 1, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Senators score DepEd for 'lack of urgency' on in-person classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators score DepEd for 'lack of urgency' on in-person classes


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Senators were dismayed to learn that the president had not been kept abreast of DepEd's updated plans for pilot face-to-face...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duque: Health workers' benefits to be released within the deadline
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duque: Health workers' benefits to be released within the deadline


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The giving of unpaid benefits to healthcare workers who are in the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 would be completed...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOJ yet to meet with PNP on 'drug war' review findings, access to report still for discussion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ yet to meet with PNP on 'drug war' review findings, access to report still for discussion


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice is still discussing whether it will make public the results of its review on 52 cases on "drug...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 After reports of sewage dumping, 88 foreign ships move out of Philippine EEZ — report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After reports of sewage dumping, 88 foreign ships move out of Philippine EEZ — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In its August 23 report, Simularity noted that there are 71 fewer ships in Union Banks, 35 fewer ships in Pag-asa (Thitu)...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DILG extends 'ayuda' distribution deadline to end-August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG extends 'ayuda' distribution deadline to end-August


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Eight LGUs in NCR have at least 80% distribution rate as of August 24, the interior chief said.

                                                         


      

         

            
