Philippines sees 13,573 new COVID-19 cases
August 25, 2021 | 4:08pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Wednesday logged 13,573 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's caseload to 1,883,088.
Today's numbers saw active cases down by 2,325 from the 127,703 on August 24. The Department of Health said seven laboratories did not submit test results.
- Active cases: 125,378 or 6.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 15,820, bringing the number to 1,725,218
- Deaths: 228, or now 32,492 in total
VP in quarantine
- Vice President Leni Robredo is under quarantine after she came in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.
- Medical students called to postpone the physician licensure exam in September until the new uptick in COVID-19 cases has waned.
- OCTA Research said Metro Manila saw a 13% increase in daily COVID-19 cases last week, but noted its reproduction rate has decreased to 1.53.
- Moderna has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 17.
- The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the distribution of the financial aid in Metro Manila will continue until August 31. It also reported that the rollout has reached 80% progress.
