Average new COVID-19 cases in NCR up by 13% last week â€” OCTA

Average new COVID-19 cases in NCR up by 13% last week — OCTA

Members of the Manila Police District Station 11 conduct profiling on 28 residents, including eight minors, after they were temporarily detained at a covered court in Binondo, Manila on Aug. 19, 2021 for violating the curfew hours in line with the prevailing enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — New coronavirus cases in Metro Manila were 13% higher in the last week but its reproduction rate has decreased, OCTA Research said Wednesday.

The independent pandemic monitor in its latest report said the capital region saw an average of 4,019 daily infections from August 18 to 24.

Such was against the 3,556 the week before that. Metro Manila's reproduction rate, meanwhile, which refers to the number of persons a positive individual can infect, stood at 1.53.

"This reproduction number is in the critical range," OCTA said. "Several LGUs in NCR had decreasing reproduction numbers and growth rates."

Nearly all Metro Manila cities remain with critical reproduction rates except for Navotas, whose number OCTA said had decreased and is now at "high" status.

Experts added that 13 cities still have critical average daily attack rate — or the number of cases in an area over a two-week period divided by the population there

Only Manila, Quezon City, Caloocan, and Marikina were below critical incidence, OCTA noted.

"The positivity rate in NCR over the past seven days was 23%," the panel continued.

Overall, ICU occupancy in the capital region for the infected remains at a high level or at 74%. Its bed capacity, meanwhile, is at moderate classification or at 67%.

Experts said San Juan's ICU has hit full capacity, Muntinlupa and Marikina both at 95%, Las Piñas at 90%, and Parañaque at 86%.

Pateros, OCTA added, is also at full capacity for its COVID-19 beds.

The government has shifted Metro Manila's lockdown status to modified enhanced community quarantine until end-August.

But this MECQ noticeably carried almost the same restrictions as that in the ECQ. The curbs were ordered as the country battles a fresh wave of an uptick in coronavirus cases.