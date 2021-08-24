Duterte accepts nomination for VP, admin party faction says

Photos show President Duterte gesturing as he updates the nation on the government’s COVID-19 response effort during a televised address at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang the other night.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:04 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte will run as administration party PDP-Laban's candidate for vice president in 2022, the faction of the party led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi announced Tuesday.

This comes after the national executive council of the PDP-Laban earlier this month endorsed the tandem of Sen. Christopher Go for president and Duterte for vice president.

According to a news release, the president "agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people, and accepted the endorsement of the PDP Laban Party for him to run as Vice President in the 2022 National Elections."

It made no mention of any decisions made by Go, who was Duterte's longtime aide before he became a first-term senator, on the party's endorsement. He has previously said he would agree to run only if the president would agree to be his vice president.

In a statement, Go said he is "still not interested" in seeking the presidency. He said the administration party should consider others who want to run.

Duterte, a last-minute candidate in the 2016 polls, has sent mixed signals on the potential run for vice president.

The Cusi-led faction of the party also announced that the following personalities will be part of its senatorial slate for 2022:

House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list)

Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar

"These shall be among the matters to be taken up at the PDP Laban national convention to be held this 8 September 2021, at San Jose Del Monte Convention Center, Sapang Palay Proper, City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan," the statement signed by the party's executive vice president Karlo Nograles ends.

Nograles is Duterte's Cabinet secretary and has also been floated as a possible canddiate for senator.

Despite confirmation from his party, Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque during his regular briefing on Tuesday said the president will likely confirm whether he will seek the vice presidency in 2022 at his televised meeting with the pandemic task force on Tuesday evening.

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is currently topping presidential surveys. Critics and experts have warned that having two Dutertes occupy the country's top posts would be the "height of" and the "final stop" in the decades-long rise of political dynasties in the country. — with a report from Xave Gregorio