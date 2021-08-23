




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Comelec tightens rules for party-list nominees
                        

                           
Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Comelec tightens rules for party-list nominees
In a resolution, it prohibited the nomination of a losing candidate for any elective office in the May 2019 elections to a party-list post. It also ruled that an individual may only be nominated in one party-list group.
STAR / Krizjohn Rosales, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has adopted stricter rules on the nomination, withdrawal and substitution of party-list nominees in an apparent bid to prevent another controversy similar to that of Duterte Youth.



In a resolution, it prohibited the nomination of a losing candidate for any elective office in the May 2019 elections to a party-list post. It also ruled that an individual may only be nominated in one party-list group.



Except when the nominee dies, becomes incapacitated, or there is a valid withdrawal, the Comelec will no longer allow alterations or change of names after the list has already been submitted to the commission.



“In case of withdrawal of nominees, it should be done in writing, under oath, and filed with the Comelec law department not later than Nov. 15, 2021,” the Comelec noted.



A nominee, who withdraws his acceptance to the nomination, shall not be eligible for re-nomination by the same party or nomination by other parties.



According to the Comelec, a substitution will not be valid unless the party files with a list of its substitute nominees, along with their certificates of nomination and acceptance of the substitute nominees, and an affidavit executed by the secretary-general and the chairperson or president of the party to prove that the substitute possesses all the qualifications and none of the disqualifications.



The name of the substitute nominee, it added, shall be placed last in the list and the number of party-list nominees in the new list shall be the same as the number of those previously submitted in the original list.



In case the nominee dies or becomes incapacitated, there can be no valid substitution if filed beyond the Nov. 15 deadline, unless the original submitted list has been exhausted due to death and/or incapacity of the nominees.



The party-list is required to file with the Comelec law department within 10 days the notice and proof of death or incapacity. Substitutions due to the death and/or incapacity of the nominees shall be allowed only up to noon of election day.



The party-list also needs to publish its new and complete list of nominees in two national newspapers of general circulation within five days from filing of the list of substitute nominees, and to submit the proof of publication within three days from its completion.



“No substitution shall be valid without compliance with the requirements on publication and submission of proof,” the Comelec stressed.



In the last May 2019 elections, Duterte Youth was embroiled in controversy after it was able to substitute its nominees at least three times despite going beyond the deadline set by the Comelec.



The administration-allied party-list group secured a seat in the House of Representatives after getting a total of 354,629 votes despite the controversy.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMELEC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You are not a horse or cow,' US FDA says in warning vs ivermectin for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You are not a horse or cow,' US FDA says in warning vs ivermectin for COVID-19


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: Two-week ECQ 'effective' but sustained efforts needed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: Two-week ECQ 'effective' but sustained efforts needed


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"While new cases are still increasing, the decreasing growth rate is consistent with a decreasing reproduction number. In...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The biggest hospitals and physicians organizations in the country are disengaging from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH reports 16,044 more COVID-19 cases in 3rd-highest daily increase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH reports 16,044 more COVID-19 cases in 3rd-highest daily increase


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Sunday reported 16,044 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,83...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH finally concedes that there may be community transmission of Delta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH finally concedes that there may be community transmission of Delta


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After weeks of denying that there is community transmission of the Delta variant in the country, the Department of Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: ECQ worked, COVID-19 spread slows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: ECQ worked, COVID-19 spread slows


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research has found that the implementation of enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 20 has slowed down COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants more health frontliners to get risk allowance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants more health frontliners to get risk allowance


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants more healthcare workers, who are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, to receive special...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MECQ not for lack of ayuda &ndash; IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MECQ not for lack of ayuda – IATF


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles denied yesterday that the lack of funds for cash aid or ayuda forced the government to downgrade...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dialogue set between PhilHealth, hospitals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dialogue set between PhilHealth, hospitals


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The chairperson of the committee on health of the House of Representatives has initiated a dialogue between the state-run...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isang leaves, but monsoon rains continue in Visayas and Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isang leaves, but monsoon rains continue in Visayas and Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Isang (international name Omais) left the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday afternoon, but the Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with