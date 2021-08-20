




































































 




   







   















Quarantine passes no longer needed under MECQ in Metro Manila
A barangay worker checks the temperature of residents queuing in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City for financial aid from the government on Aug. 16, 2021. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Quarantine passes will no longer be required in Metro Manila during the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine period, Metro Manila Council chairman said Friday.



In an interview with ABSCBN TeleRadyo, Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said in Filipino that as National Capital Region shifts to MECQ, they “will no longer implement quarantine pass.”





Curfews, however, will remain. He added: “We are talking about that. Until now, [we] maintain our curfew of 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. That is our current curfew.”



Liquor ban will be up to the discretion of each local government unit, Olivarez also said.



The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Thursday approved placing Metro Manila and Laguna under MECQ from August 21 to 31.



The IATF recommends quarantine classifications and other pandemic-response policies to President Rodrigo Duterte, who often approves them. 



While more businesses may be allowed to open in “heightened” MECQ, dine-in services and personal care services will not be allowed in these areas. Religious gatherings will also remain virtual.



Mayors will also be given the discretion to enforce strict granular lockdowns in their localities.



Distribution of financial assistance for the ECQ period will continue in the coming days, Olivarez also said.



The National Capital Region was placed under ECQ from August 6-20 to address rising cases of COVID-19 and to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. 



On Thursday, the Department of Health announced 14,895 new COVID-19 cases. This was the highest single-day increase since April 2021. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Philstar.com


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

