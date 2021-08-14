




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP: No arrest for minors caught violating quarantine rules
Members of the Quezon City Police District set up a checkpoint at the boundary of Quezon City and Marikina on Tuesday midnight, Aug. 3, 2021, to inspect passing motorists in preparation for the re-implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
PNP: No arrest for minors caught violating quarantine rules

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 3:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, on Saturday assured that children caught violating quarantine protocols are not subject to arrest. 



The statement was released in response to the Commission on Human Rights which raised that minors should be brought back to their parents and not arrested when they are caught flouting quarantine rules. 





"PNP personnel really will not arrest children who violate the curfew or other quarantine protocols enforced in Metro Manila," Eleazar said in Filipino. 



"From the very beginning, whenever young people have violations, our police talk to their parents so that they can advise their children."



Eleazar added that the PNP works with the Department of Social and Welfare and Development when handling such situations. 



The PNP is fully aware of the rights of children, the top cop emphasized. 



“We assure the CHR and the public that it falls within our mandate to care for and protect our children," he said. "We also are fully aware of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 including its amendments." 



Over 40,000 violators have been accosted in the first week of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, PNP said in a separate statement, citing data from Joint Task Force COVID Shield. This is equivalent to a daily average of 5,759. 



In the five provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila and Rizal, or "NCR Plus," the total number of those accosted within the same time period is 134,606, equivalent to a daily average of 19,229. — with a report from Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      GUILLERMO ELEAZAR
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMC to issue unified vaccination cards this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMC to issue unified vaccination cards this month


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local government units in Metro Manila are working to set up the issuance of the unified vaccination card in their localities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travel ban on 10 countries extended
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travel ban on 10 countries extended


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has extended until the end of the month the travel ban for inbound travelers from 10 countries as part of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina assaulted while giving face masks in New York subway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipina assaulted while giving face masks in New York subway


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipina nurse was assaulted in New York City after she offered face masks to a couple while riding a subway earlier this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 735 of 20 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients got infected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
735 of 20 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients got infected


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 735 individuals inoculated against COVID-19 contracted the virus, of whom 65 died, the Food and Drug Administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2nd AstraZeneca batch to boost vaccination during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2nd AstraZeneca batch to boost vaccination during ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The private sector yesterday welcomed 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines it purchased through “A Dose of Hope”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 14,249&nbsp;new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 14,249 new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine health authorities on Saturday reported 14,249 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the national caseload to 1,7...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE? Why it took 97 years for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE? Why it took 97 years for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Tokyo Games proved that the Filipino athlete is world-class, but why did it take so long for us to get here?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA: No agreement among mayors to extend ECQ in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA: No agreement among mayors to extend ECQ in Metro Manila


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority denied Saturday that mayors in the capital region have agreed to extend enhanced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes waters off Davao Oriental
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes waters off Davao Oriental


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Phivolcs in its bulletin said the quake was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.1 quake that struck waters within the vicinity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Candidates over 65 allowed to go out for COC filing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Candidates over 65 allowed to go out for COC filing


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease has allowed persons over 65 years old, who are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with