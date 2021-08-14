PNP: No arrest for minors caught violating quarantine rules

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, on Saturday assured that children caught violating quarantine protocols are not subject to arrest.

The statement was released in response to the Commission on Human Rights which raised that minors should be brought back to their parents and not arrested when they are caught flouting quarantine rules.

"PNP personnel really will not arrest children who violate the curfew or other quarantine protocols enforced in Metro Manila," Eleazar said in Filipino.

"From the very beginning, whenever young people have violations, our police talk to their parents so that they can advise their children."

Eleazar added that the PNP works with the Department of Social and Welfare and Development when handling such situations.

The PNP is fully aware of the rights of children, the top cop emphasized.

“We assure the CHR and the public that it falls within our mandate to care for and protect our children," he said. "We also are fully aware of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 including its amendments."

Over 40,000 violators have been accosted in the first week of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, PNP said in a separate statement, citing data from Joint Task Force COVID Shield. This is equivalent to a daily average of 5,759.

In the five provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila and Rizal, or "NCR Plus," the total number of those accosted within the same time period is 134,606, equivalent to a daily average of 19,229. — with a report from Franco Luna