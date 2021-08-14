Philippines sees 14,249Â new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started

Philippines sees 14,249 new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Saturday reported 14,249 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the national caseload to 1,727,231.
This is the second-highest daily rise in cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, trailing behind the peak of 15,310 infections seen on April 2 and replacing yesterday's 13,177 cases.
Active cases: 98, 847 or 5.7% of the total
Recoveries: 11,714, pushing total to 1,598,314
Deaths: 233, bringing total to 30,070
MMDA disputes reported ECQ extension in Metro Manila; COVID-19 vaccine updates
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority denied that mayors in the capital region have agreed to extend enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month, disputing a since-deleted report from a news outlet.
A shipment of 15,000 second-dose Sputnik V jabs arrived in the Philippines last night, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 confirmed, adding that the Russian-made vaccines would be "deployed immediately."
Figures released by the NTF as of August 12 show that 11.26% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government must fully vaccinate another 58.74% of the country to achieve herd immunity from the virus.
The US, which is struggling to contain the Delta variant of COVID-19, has authorized an extra dose of vaccine for people with weak immune systems.
Earlier this month, the United States rejected an appeal from the World Health Organization for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.
