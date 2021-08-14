Philippines sees 14,249Â new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Saturday reported 14,249 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the national caseload to 1,727,231.

This is the second-highest daily rise in cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, trailing behind the peak of 15,310 infections seen on April 2 and replacing yesterday's 13,177 cases.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority denied that mayors in the capital region have agreed to extend enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month, disputing a since-deleted report from a news outlet.

A shipment of 15,000 second-dose Sputnik V jabs arrived in the Philippines last night, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 confirmed, adding that the Russian-made vaccines would be "deployed immediately."

Figures released by the NTF as of August 12 show that 11.26% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government must fully vaccinate another 58.74% of the country to achieve herd immunity from the virus.

The US, which is struggling to contain the Delta variant of COVID-19, has authorized an extra dose of vaccine for people with weak immune systems.