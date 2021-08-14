




































































 




   







   















Philippines sees 14,249Â new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started
Medical workers attend to patients in a makeshift tent hospital in front of Mandaluyong City Medical Center on Aug. 13, 2021.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 14,249 new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Saturday reported 14,249 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the national caseload to 1,727,231. 



This is the second-highest daily rise in cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, trailing behind the peak of 15,310 infections seen on April 2 and replacing yesterday's 13,177 cases. 





    
	
  • 
	
    Active cases: 98, 847 or 5.7% of the total
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Recoveries: 11,714, pushing total to 1,598,314
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Deaths: 233, bringing total to 30,070
    
	
    • 







MMDA disputes reported ECQ extension in Metro Manila; COVID-19 vaccine updates 



    
	
  • 
	
    The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority denied that mayors in the capital region have agreed to extend enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month, disputing a since-deleted report from a news outlet.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    A shipment of 15,000 second-dose Sputnik V jabs arrived in the Philippines last night, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 confirmed, adding that the Russian-made vaccines would be "deployed immediately."
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Figures released by the NTF as of August 12 show that 11.26% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government must fully vaccinate another 58.74% of the country to achieve herd immunity from the virus. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The US, which is struggling to contain the Delta variant of COVID-19, has authorized an extra dose of vaccine for people with weak immune systems. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Earlier this month, the United States rejected an appeal from the World Health Organization for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.
    
	
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

