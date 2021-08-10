




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ
This undated photo shows individuals lining up to receive COVID-19 financial assistance from the government 
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 12:08pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Although aid distribution in Metro Manila is set to begin on Wednesday, the Department of Interior and Local Government is still waiting on Malacañang to clarify recent statements made by President Rodrigo Duterte about withholding a certain city's "power to distribute" financial assistance. 



Duterte at a meeting intended to tackle the government's pandemic response aired Monday night singled out a local government for "disorder" at its vaccination sites and derided its mayor's past acting career. 





While he was not named directly, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno is the only Metro Manila mayor who has publicly acknowledged taking suggestive photos as part of his past acting career which Duterte alluded to. 



Moreno also trails directly behind the president and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in surveys for possible presidential and vice-presidential candidates. He has also said that he will not support any presidential candidate from a political dynasty in 2022



"[T]here is one city that I will not give power to distribute aid simply because, in so many instances, they cannot organize," Duterte said partially in Filipino.



"Then smear here, smear there. And, you know, it has happened several times and several times he has blamed people other than himself."



But because no names were mentioned by the president, DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya told Philstar.com that the department is waiting on the Palace to clarify Duterte's remarks: "The president did not identify the LGU so we can’t act unless there is a specific and clear instruction." 



"[W]e will defer to [Sec.] Harry [Roque because] he’s the presidential spokesperson and not us," Malaya also said. 



The confusion comes just a day before Metro Manila cities are scheduled to begin the distribution of badly-needed cash assistance amid a two-week lockdown enforced by the national government.



While Duterte singled out just one city, it was actually several local governments, namely Las Piñas, Manila and Quezon City which saw larger crowds than expected flocking to their vaccination sites on August 5. 



The national government has said it was false information that the unvaccinated would not be eligible for cash aid amid the two-week lockdown hoisted over Metro Manila that caused people to panic and rush to get vaccinated. 



But in a taped address aired July 28, Duterte warned those who refuse to be vaccinated that they would not be allowed to leave their homes. 



Manila's 'efficient, timely' aid distribution recognized by national gov't 



Meanwhile, the City of Manila on Tuesday recalled that the DILG less than two months ago formally recognized its "efficient and timely" distribution of aid. 



The city's public information office posted to social media a copy of a certificate of recognition awarded to Moreno in recognition of his efforts "despite the challenges of the pandemic," dated June 30, 2021. 





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      JONATHAN MALAYA
                                                      MANILA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA: Minors to pad vaccination list by 12 million-14 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA: Minors to pad vaccination list by 12 million-14 million


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 12 million to 14 million more people would be included in the vaccination program against COVID-19 if the plan to inoculate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's Food and Drug Administration said the Gamaleya Research Institute has applied for emergency use authorization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 People traveling for medical reasons allowed to cross borders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
People traveling for medical reasons allowed to cross borders


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Persons who need to travel for medical reasons will be allowed to cross borders amid the enhanced community quarantine imposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government issues yellow card for fully vaccinated OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government issues yellow card for fully vaccinated OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is issuing yellow cards for departing overseas Filipino workers who have been fully vaccinated, according to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: 3 million more jabs to arrive this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: 3 million more jabs to arrive this week


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost three million more Pfizer and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines procured by the government will arrive this week, presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops reminded: Follow protocols on quarantine arrests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops reminded: Follow protocols on quarantine arrests


                              

                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"I make sure that our police will follow the guidelines signed by the DOJ and DILG regarding the handling of incidents of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN report bolsters need for urgent action to avert climate catastrophe &mdash; green groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN report bolsters need for urgent action to avert climate catastrophe — green groups


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the physical science basis of climate change should prompt...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House eyes awarding medal of distinction to Olympic boxing medalists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House eyes awarding medal of distinction to Olympic boxing medalists


                              

                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives is eyeing to confer the Congressional Medal of Distinction to Filipino boxers Nesthy Petecio,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights said it is investigating the Manila barangay watchman’s shooting of a curfew violator...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR &mdash; MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR — MMDA


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"[The Metro Manila Council] also passed a resolution this afternoon that it is the last time to leave the house even though...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with