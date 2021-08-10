DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Although aid distribution in Metro Manila is set to begin on Wednesday, the Department of Interior and Local Government is still waiting on Malacañang to clarify recent statements made by President Rodrigo Duterte about withholding a certain city's "power to distribute" financial assistance.

Duterte at a meeting intended to tackle the government's pandemic response aired Monday night singled out a local government for "disorder" at its vaccination sites and derided its mayor's past acting career.

While he was not named directly, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno is the only Metro Manila mayor who has publicly acknowledged taking suggestive photos as part of his past acting career which Duterte alluded to.

Moreno also trails directly behind the president and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in surveys for possible presidential and vice-presidential candidates. He has also said that he will not support any presidential candidate from a political dynasty in 2022.

"[T]here is one city that I will not give power to distribute aid simply because, in so many instances, they cannot organize," Duterte said partially in Filipino.

"Then smear here, smear there. And, you know, it has happened several times and several times he has blamed people other than himself."

But because no names were mentioned by the president, DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya told Philstar.com that the department is waiting on the Palace to clarify Duterte's remarks: "The president did not identify the LGU so we can’t act unless there is a specific and clear instruction."

"[W]e will defer to [Sec.] Harry [Roque because] he’s the presidential spokesperson and not us," Malaya also said.

The confusion comes just a day before Metro Manila cities are scheduled to begin the distribution of badly-needed cash assistance amid a two-week lockdown enforced by the national government.

While Duterte singled out just one city, it was actually several local governments, namely Las Piñas, Manila and Quezon City which saw larger crowds than expected flocking to their vaccination sites on August 5.

The national government has said it was false information that the unvaccinated would not be eligible for cash aid amid the two-week lockdown hoisted over Metro Manila that caused people to panic and rush to get vaccinated.

But in a taped address aired July 28, Duterte warned those who refuse to be vaccinated that they would not be allowed to leave their homes.

Manila's 'efficient, timely' aid distribution recognized by national gov't

Meanwhile, the City of Manila on Tuesday recalled that the DILG less than two months ago formally recognized its "efficient and timely" distribution of aid.

The city's public information office posted to social media a copy of a certificate of recognition awarded to Moreno in recognition of his efforts "despite the challenges of the pandemic," dated June 30, 2021.