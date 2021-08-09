




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Raps filed vs five so far over false info on COVID-19 vaccination, Palace warns
Individuals hoping to get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine flock to a mall in Antipolo City on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Raps filed vs five so far over false info on COVID-19 vaccination, Palace warns

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 4:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have so far filed complaints against five people for allegedly spreading false information amid the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday.



Citing information from the police’s Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, Roque said in Filipino that to date, "five cases against five people have been filed" for supposedly spreading false information. The government last week blamed rumors and false information for crowding that overwhelmed some vaccination centers in Metro Manila.





Roque said complaints have so far been filed for the following: 



    
	
  • Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, or unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances in relation to the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act
    • 
	
  • Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012
    • 
	
  • Presidential Decree 90 or unlawful rumor-mongering and spreading false information in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act
    • 




It is unclear whether these raps are recent since the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act has already expired.



Roque, in Filipino, warned those who are spreading false information: "You can rest assured that you will be found and that you will be charged and you will be jailed."



Flocking to vaccination sites



The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority last week asked the National Bureau of Investigation to run after people behind rumors that only those who have been vaccinated will receive cash aid during the lockdown period.



This was after vaccination sites in Manila, Las Piñas and other areas were swarmed by people who began lining up for vaccines in the early morning of August 5, a day before Metro Manila reverted to the strict Enhanced Community Quarantine.



Others who flocked to vaccination sites said they heard rumors that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to leave their homes.



The government swiftly denied the rumors and stressed that vaccination status will not affect receiving cash aid, nor will they be prohibited from leaving their residence amid the lockdown.



In a taped address on July 28, President Rodrigo Duterte warned those who refuse to be vaccinated that they will not be allowed to go out of their homes. He said in Filipino: “If you go out of your houses, I will tell the police to bring you back. You’ll be escorted back to your houses because you are a walking spreader."



Although Duterte's words are often treated as policy, the Department of Health and other agencies played down the president's threat, which was feared to lead to discrimination against the unvaccinated. 



The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases explained that since many people in Metro Manila have yet to be vaccinated, there will no distinctions between Authorized Persons outside of Residence (APOR) who have been vaccinated and have yet to receive the doses.



Roque on Monday however distanced Duterte’s own pronouncements from people crowding to the vaccination centers, noting that a week had passed between the president’s taped address and the flocking to vaccination sites.



He also claimed that the president only meant those under A2 and A3 priority vaccination categories — senior citizens and those with comorbidities — refusing to receive jabs against the coronavirus.



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra for his part said he will ask the IATF to ramp up its communication efforts to address the rumors and false information. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CYBERCRIME
                                                      FAKE NEWS
                                                      HARRY ROQUE
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines now 'high risk' for COVID-19 amid Delta threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines now 'high risk' for COVID-19 amid Delta threat


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Less than two weeks ago, the Philippines was at “moderate” risk classification. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Robredo said Lacson's proposal was to agree to a certain time to withdraw their candidacy and support whoever has a better...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Not just among children': DOH says COVID-19 cases rising across all age groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Not just among children': DOH says COVID-19 cases rising across all age groups


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, the DOH reported there was an overall 59% increase in cases among age groups from July 13 to 25 to July 26...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila highest in 3 months &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila highest in 3 months – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
New COVID-19 infections for a single day reached 2,823 last Saturday in the National Capital Region the highest since May...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 11M Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 &mdash; task force
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 11M Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 — task force


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 11 million Filipinos have completed their doses of vaccine against COVID-19, government data released on Monday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP now allows APORs to cross borders for medical, humanitarian reasons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP now allows APORs to cross borders for medical, humanitarian reasons


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our police will not stop those with scheduled medical check-ups from crossing to other cities and those who will deliver...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coalition urges measures to end sale of mercury-laced skin products
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coalition urges measures to end sale of mercury-laced skin products


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Mercury-containing skin lightening products are hazardous to health."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House vows Increased budget for sports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House vows Increased budget for sports


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the Philippines’ historic medal finish in the Tokyo Olympics with one bronze, two silver and the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 20,000 flagged in NCR for ECQ violations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
20,000 flagged in NCR for ECQ violations


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 20,000 people in the National Capital Region and neighboring areas with border control points were flagged for quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with