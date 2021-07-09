




































































 




   

   









Pacquiaoâs PDP-Laban kicks out Cusi, 2 others for âbackingâ another political party
Sen. Manny Pacquiao speaks at the Senate's plenary hall in this undated photo.
Pacquiao's PDP-Laban kicks out Cusi, 2 others for 'backing' another political party

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 3:58pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao has pulled the plug on its vice chairman, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, and two other officials for supposedly “showing allegiance” to a different political party.



The Pacquiao-led National Executive Council of the ruling party expelled Cusi, Deputy Secretary General Melvin Matibag and membership committee head Astra Naik for backing the potential presidential run of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Duterte-Carpio is the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, who sits as PDP-Laban’s national chairman.





A PDP-Laban resolution adopted July 3 focuses largely on Cusi’s backing of Duterte-Carpio for president, noting that he publicly stated that he is open to the possible presidential run of the Davao City mayor and that the party should study partnering her up with her father in the 2022 polls.



It also hit the Cusi-led meeting last May 31 which pushed for the candidacy of Duterte as vice president in next year’s elections, without specifying that his running mate should hail from the party.



“Thus, Vice Chairman Cusi is already manipulating the party to support the Duterte-Duterte tandem which is a blatant admission of supporting Sara Duterte Carpio for president, who is not a member of the party,” the resolution read.



It continued, “He is guilty of having allegiance to a candidate and her political ideals and party. Such a candidate does not even believe in federalism, her party fielded candidates against and opposed official candidates of PDP-Laban in 2019 elections, and she is vehemently opposed to joining the PDP-Laban party.”



Matibag and Naik were accused of having direct participation in Cusi’s actions, which led to their expulsion.



The rift within the ruling party has been widening since some members called on Duterte to run for vice president, which has been opposed by Pacquiao who has appealed to members to focus on the pandemic first before politics.



But Cusi, in an interview on ANC, said that the divide within PDP-Laban began when Pacquiao was installed as acting president, which surprised some of its members.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

