




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP says 'will find ways' to follow SC rules on body cameras despite lack of equipment
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar launches the use of body-worn cameras by police officers during a press conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on June 4, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
PNP says 'will find ways' to follow SC rules on body cameras despite lack of equipment

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 12:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said Tuesday that it will comply with the Supreme Court's rules governing the use of body-worn cameras but acknowledged it does not have enough cameras for its personnel.



This comes as the court's rules — which require police to be using at least two recording devices in the conduct of search and arrest warrants — officially took effect over the weekend, making the use of body-worn cameras mandatory in the PNP. 



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that the police agency would comply with the rules, adding that body-worn cameras "will be used as far as it is practicable" when it comes to cases of warrantless arrest. 



READ: SC rules requiring body cam in police service of warrants take effect



"Our body-worn cameras are not enough but in the spirit of transparency and accountability, I trust that our commanders will find ways to comply with the Supreme Court’s guidelines on the use of body-worn cameras,” he said in mixed Filipino and English. 



"[The] PNP has taken the initiative to seek the help of the Supreme Court for clear guidelines on the use of body-worn cameras so there is no reason for us not to follow it."



PNP protocols



Eleazar said the PNP's Directorate for Operations issued a memo containing the general protocols for the use of the cameras on Monday. 



The memorandum says that the gadgets are not to be turned off at any point during the execution of a search and arrest warrant or a warrantless arrest.



“[It] also requires police operatives to, upon return of warrant, submit a copy of the video to the court along with an affidavit attesting to the facts and authenticity of the recording,” Eleazar said.



"It also states that operatives must explain to the court in case they do not comply with the requirement to use BWC or [Alternative Recording Device] in their operations."



The PNP chief said that Enhanced Operational Guidelines and Policies on the use of BWCs and ARDs "will soon be disseminated to all police offices and units so all police personnel will be guided accordingly on the proper utilization of the devices."



READ: PNP calls Ateneo study 'unfair', says cops have no new powers in 'drug war'



Optimism that bodycams can curb abuse 



At a press conference in Zamboanga City on Tuesday, Eleazar said he was optimistic that the implementation of body cameras would stem the cases of abuse and evidence-planting by police. 



"It's a big help because it will document what we are doing...These will professionalize the PNP knowing our police are aware that everything they do should be according to protocol because someone is watching. This doesn't just benefit us, but everyone as well."



Eleazar said the rules were already "being implemented now" but added that there were "issues" that the PNP had asked the Supreme Court for clarification on. 



He was careful to add that it would also save the police from what he claimed were false accusations. 



"This is not only for the protection of the rights of our countrymen but also the protection of our ranks against misconceptions and allegations in the operations we conduct," he said.



READ: PNP welcomes probe into arrest of activist but denies law is being weaponized



The police chief has long touted the body cameras as the answer to questions over the PNP's accountability, saying they can help in "addressing doubts over legitimate operations."



Over the coronavirus pandemic, the PNP has been criticized for its raids and killings of progressive leaders and its narrative that dead suspects forced the hand of responding officers by violently resisting arrest. 



Rights groups and global investigative panels have also found that police-linked killings under the Duterte administration's so-called war on drugs also increased under quarantine. 



A review led by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has cast doubt on the narrative as it found that weapons recovered from those killed in the operations were in many cases not examined to verify the "nanlaban" narrative.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 misinformation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 misinformation


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Facebook says in an advisory that it has been "working to remove COVID-19 content that contributes to the risk of real-world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No evidence, but response geared vs community transmission&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No evidence, but response geared vs community transmission’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the rising COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health reiterated yesterday that there is no evidence yet of community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace hopes COVID-19 cases slow down in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace hopes COVID-19 cases slow down in September


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Heightened restrictions, coupled with the two-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, can limit new COVID-19 cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Sino kaya ang isusunod nila?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration offices in Metro Manila to operate shorter hours under ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration offices in Metro Manila to operate shorter hours under ECQ


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Bureau of Immigration officeS in Metro Manila will operate with skeleton force and shortened hours during the enhanced community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2022 budget plan being printed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2022 budget plan being printed


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s national expenditure plan for 2022 is being printed and readied for submission to Congress as scheduled,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Town hall talks tackle strategy vs Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Town hall talks tackle strategy vs Delta variant


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
As Metro Manila prepares for the most restrictive enhanced community quarantine starting Aug. 6, presidential adviser for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8.36% of Filipinos complete COVID-19 shots as of August 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8.36% of Filipinos complete COVID-19 shots as of August 1


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities are ramping up inoculations as new COVID-19 cases begin to rise across the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases also up in 10 areas outside Metro Manila &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases also up in 10 areas outside Metro Manila — OCTA


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research on Monday flagged 10 areas outside the National Capital Region that are now considered as COVID-19 "hotspots"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with