Filipinos want Duterte to discuss jobs, economy in final SONA — Pulse Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Job creation, lower prices of goods, and plans to accelerate the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive are among the top topics that Filipinos want to hear when President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address, results of a Pulse Asia survey showed.

Pulse Asia polled 2,400 adult Filipinos from June 7 to 16 and asked the question: “What would you like for President Duterte to discuss or mention in his coming State of the Nation Address or SONA?”

Creation of more jobs or livelihood was the top pick at 38%, followed by measures to improve the economy at 35% and plans to control inflation at 33%.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the government to impose movement restrictions, battering the economy and plunging millions of workers into poverty.

Filipinos also want the chief executive to talk about expediting COVID-19 vaccinations (31%), increasing the pay of workers (26%), and improving the country’s educational system (26%).

Other concerns for the public include actions to halt Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea (25%), combat graft and corruption in the government (24%), achieve peace (20%), eradicate illegal drugs (17%), and restore people’s trust in the government and its officials (16%).

Charter change was the least mentioned issue among the respondents at 7%.

The survey also showed that residents of Metro Manila want Duterte to talk about inflation (48%) and jobs (40%) in his SONA this afternoon. In the rest of Luzon, the most preferred issues were the economy (39%) and jobs (37%), while jobs (41%) and COVID-19 vaccination (39%) were the most cited topics among those living in Visayas.

In Mindanao, Duterte’s bailiwick, residents also want to hear him discuss jobs (36%) and the economy (32%).

The Pulse Asia survey had ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

Duterte will deliver his sixth and final SONA at the Batasang Pambansa before a joint session of Congress at 4 p.m. — Gaea Katreena Cabico