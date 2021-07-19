'Fabian' intensifies into severe tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Monday said Tropical Storm "Fabian" (In-fa) has intensified into a severe tropical storm, but remains unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in its forecast period.

That would mean still no storm signal in any part of the country as of this noon, per the weather bureau.

Fabian was last seen at 1,055 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

It now packs 95 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 115 kph.

The sixth storm to enter the country this year moves northwestward at a speed of 15 kph.

While heavy rainfall is not seen so far from Fabian, it is still forecast to bring monsoon rains in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

This is due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Fabian and the tropical storm outside the country at west northwest of extreme northern Luzon.

"However, residents and disaster managers in Batanes and Babuyan Islands are advised to continuously m onitor the tropical cyclone bulletins," PAGASA said, "as any further southward shift in the orientation of the forecast may result in the hoisting of Signal No. 1 over these areas."

Still due to the influence of the southwest monsoon, the western seaboard of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will experience moderate to rough seas in the next 24 hours.

The weather bureau advised small seacrafts to take precautionary measures when going out in the sea, and advised inexperienced mariners to avoid navigating under the conditions.

Fabian is expected to move generally west northwestward from Monday until Tuesday evening.

It could exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

PAGASA said it has seen a southward shift in the orientation of Fabian's track forecasts in the last 24 hours.

Should this continue, forecasters said there would be an increasing possibility for Fabian to re-enter PAR, or exit it much later than current forecast suggests.

Forecast Position