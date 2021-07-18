




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This photo taken July 15, 2021 shows Philippine seafarers waiting for their turn to receive Covid-19 jabs at a vaccination centre in suburban Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 9:04am                           

                        


                        

                        
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: VP run for immunity amid threats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: VP run for immunity amid threats


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte said yesterday that he has considered running for vice president next year to get immunity from lawsuits,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 of local Delta cases unvaccinated &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 of local Delta cases unvaccinated – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The two local cases of COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Antique are unvaccinated senior citizens, the Department of Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says to run for vice president to gain immunity from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says to run for vice president to gain immunity from suit


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will run for vice president in the 2022 elections to gain immunity from suit, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Off-site passport services launched at Robinsons Malls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Off-site passport services launched at Robinsons Malls


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
In partnership with Robinsons Malls, the Department of Foreign Affairs has launched Temporary Off-Site Passport Services,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cusi faction knocks out Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cusi faction knocks out Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan faction led by its vice chairperson Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Commuter group: Allow more PUVs before imposing number coding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Commuter group: Allow more PUVs before imposing number coding


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We believe it is premature to implement the said scheme given the lack of sufficient public mass transportation options for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US embassy cancels business, tourist visa appointments until end-August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US embassy cancels business, tourist visa appointments until end-August


                              

                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Visa applicants were urged to continue monitoring the embassy's website for updates regarding the resumption of routine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Fabian' now a tropical storm, no wind signals up yet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Fabian' now a tropical storm, no wind signals up yet


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said "Fabian" was seen early Sunday morning at 1,090 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Koko to Cusi: We won&rsquo;t give up party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Koko to Cusi: We won’t give up party


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will ultimately rule on the conflict within the ruling PDP-Laban, Sen. Aquilino Pimentel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mayors reviewing policy on outdoor activities for kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mayors reviewing policy on outdoor activities for kids


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
With reports of COVID-19’s highly transmissible Delta variant entering Metro Manila, mayors are taking a step back to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with