Philippines receives 1.6-M doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Philippines receives another 1,606,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The country received Saturday 1,606,600 more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.



The vaccine doses, donated by the United States to the COVAX facility, landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 5 p.m. onboard an Emirates plane.





The new doses bring the total supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the country to 3,213,200.



The single-dose jab is 66.9% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections, according to the World Health Organization.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

