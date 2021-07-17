Philippines receives 1.6-M doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — The country received Saturday 1,606,600 more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine doses, donated by the United States to the COVAX facility, landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 5 p.m. onboard an Emirates plane.

The new doses bring the total supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the country to 3,213,200.

The single-dose jab is 66.9% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections, according to the World Health Organization.