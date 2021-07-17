Philippines receives another 1,606,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Philippines receives 1.6-M doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 5:59pm
MANILA, Philippines — The country received Saturday 1,606,600 more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine doses, donated by the United States to the COVAX facility, landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 5 p.m. onboard an Emirates plane.
The new doses bring the total supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the country to 3,213,200.
The single-dose jab is 66.9% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections, according to the World Health Organization.
