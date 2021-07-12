House probe sought into possible hazing in PMMA cadet's death

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker from Agusan Del Norte is seeking House hearings on the death of Jonash Bondoc, a Philippine Merchant Marine Academy cadet who is believed to have died because of maltreatment and hazing.

Rep. Lawrence Fortun filed House Resolution 1953 on Monday to direct the committee on higher and technical education to investigate the death, saying it "was attended by suspicious circumstances requiring an in-depth and exhaustive investigation that should cover not only the crime itself but also the environment and systems that may have countenanced certain practices and traditions that led to its commission."

A homicide charge has been filed against Jomel Gloria, an upperclassman of Bondoc's who admitted to punching the cadet twice in the chest. Bondoc reportedly collapsed from the blows and later died.

But a medico-legal report showed Bondoc had several bruises on his head, scalp, nose, face, neck, chest and arms. The family believes he was mauled to death.

"This is not case closed yet. We want them to dig deeper. We want justice for our brother. So we are really calling out for just help because we can’t just let this be another dead body and just sweep it under the rug," Bondoc's sister Glaiza told Philstar.com last week.

Fortun, in his resolution, pointed out that "the autopsy report revealed that the cause of [Bondoc's] death was 'blunt traumatic injury in the head' and showed several other injuries...that all point to a probability that the incident was a case of hazing participated in not by only one person."

Fortun last week called on the National Bureau of Investigation and the Commission on Higher Education to look into the death.

Hazing is illegal in the Philippines but is part of a culture entrenched in many institutions like fraternities as well as military academies like the PMMA. The practice of subjecting cadets and initiates to physical and mental stress is believed to test their resolve and to foster a sense of fellowship and common loyalty.

Similar incidents have led to injuries and death at the Philippine Military Academy and the Philippine National Police Academy. — Jonathan de Santos