NBI, CHED urged to investigate death of maritime academy cadet
Philippine Merchant Marine Academy Cadet Fourth Class Jonash Bondoc.
MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation and the Commission on Higher Education should probe the “suspicious” death of a Philippine Merchant Marine Academy cadet, a lawmaker said Wednesday.



Rep. Lawrence Fortun (Agusan del Norte) called on the NBI to lead the independent investigation and urged the CHED to investigate policies and practices inside the PMMA following the death of 19-year-old Cadet 4th Class Jonash Bondoc.





“This is not just about who did it, but also why they are able to do it and who allows them to do it. Establishing the culprits is one thing, but in the long term, it is most important to ascertain that the recurrence of incidents like this are prevented and will never happen again,” Fortun said in a statement.



He added, “The investigation should also look into the defects of the Academy’s policies, its practices and the possible negligence or deliberate tolerance by officials and instructors despite common knowledge of the regular occurrence of these hazing activities.”



The PMMA, located in Zambales province, announced Tuesday that Bondoc was found unconscious at the Alpha Company Barracks’ restroom at around 6:30 a.m. and was rushed to the San Marcelino District Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.



It said the commandant of cadets, battalion officer and company officer tendered their courtesy resignation to give way to an impartial and speedy investigation.



A PMMA cadet has been arrested after he confessed that he accidentally punched Bondoc which caused his nose to bleed and him to lose consciousness, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

