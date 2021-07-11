CHR condemns alleged torture of PWD in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it was already investigating the case of a person with disability from Coron, Palawan who died after reportedly being tortured.

To recall, 23-year-old Carlo Layaog was accused of stealing cable wires at Barangay 3 in Coron when he eventually died after allegedly experiencing torture from a barangay kagawad and another civilian.

"It is more concerning that, even before the victim reached the police station, videos show that Carlo appeared to have already experienced cruel and degrading treatment from the said individuals," CHR Deputy Spokesperson Marc Louis Siapno said in a statement sent to reporters.

Layaog was also said to have a mental disability, the commission said.

The CHR in its statement also pointed to a number of international treaties assert the prohibition on torture, highlighting the country's standing Anti-Torture Act passed in 2009.

"CHR condemns any act that amounts to torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, as also suggested in this incident...any form of torture, may it be inflicting severe mental or physical pain or suffering on somebody else for a specific purpose, is illegal. Freedom from torture is a non-derogable right," it said.

Earlier cases

International studies have shown that persons with disability are more prone to abuse and violence all over the world.

In May of this year, 18-year-old Edwin Arnigo, who was diagnosed with intellectual disability as a comorbidity to his autism spectrum disorder, was shot dead when police raided a tupada or illegal cockfighting game in Valenzuela City.

Police leadership said Arnigo was a suspect in the operation, but the teenager's family said he just happened to be in the area. They added that he had always had a fear of officers in uniform, while police said he suddenly grew violent.

READ: PWD group condemns shooting of 18-year-old with special needs

Earlier in the coronavirus-induced quarantine, Quezon City police murdered retired Cpl. Winston Ragos after the latter was caught supposedly violating quarantine protocols.

Police reports described Ragos as being "mentally disabled," but a later probe by the National Bureau of Investigation found that responding officers planted a revolver in his bag after shooting him in the back.

"We welcome the investigation of the Coron Municipal Police on the case. CHR extends our deepest sympathies to the family of Carlo. And we hope that we can collective address excesses in exercising authority that ultimately results in violations," the CHR also said.