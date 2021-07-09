




































































 




   

   









Drug war critic elected CBCP head
An article posted on CBCP’s official website said that David, outgoing vice president of the CBCP, was elected president during the first of the two-day bishops’ plenary assembly held online yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan Bishop Virgilio David a critic of President Duterte in the Catholic Church was elected yesterday as president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).



He will begin his term on Dec. 1, 2021.



David, 62, has yet to officially issue a statement after he was elected president. He is known to be a critic of Duterte’s drug war that killed thousands of alleged drug suspects including some innocent minors.



He was ordained as priest for the Archdiocese of San Fernando in 1983 where he was appointed auxiliary bishop in 2006 until he was transferred to the Caloocan diocese in January 2016.



In the CBCP, David served as the vice president and chaired the Episcopal Commission on Biblical Apostolate.



Aside from David, the CBCP also elected Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara as the new CBCP vice president along with other positions including a new treasurer and nine regional representatives of their permanent council.



Outgoing CBCP president and Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles recalled his fond memories in four years of his presidency as he thanked all the bishops for their support and commitment to his leadership.



“I have very strong wonderful memories of serving the CBCP these past four years as president – memories that make me really thankful to the Lord and thankful to each one of you,” Valles said.



Valles also honored Mati bishop-emeritus Patricio Alo and Occidental Mindoro bishop-emeritus Antonio Palang who both died in April this year along with other bishops and lay people who died of COVID-19.



He also congratulated Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, former Manila auxiliary bishop Broderick Pabillo who was recently appointed as the new bishop of the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay and Malaybalay Bishop Noel Pedrigosa.



Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown and hundreds of bishops were present during the virtual plenary assembly.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

