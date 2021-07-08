




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Vaccine czar: 'No favoritism' in distribution of COVID-19 jabs
Vendors, delivery drivers and others who work at the night market in Divisoria, Manila wait for their turn to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Vaccine czar: 'No favoritism' in distribution of COVID-19 jabs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 12:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Thursday denied the claim of a lawmaker that there was preferential treatment in the allocation of COVID-19 jabs in the country.



Galvez explained COVID-19 vaccines are coursed through the Centers for Health Development of the Department of Health and local government units, which distribute jabs to eligible recipients.





“We would like to contest the statement of [Rep. Janette] Garin because there really is no favoritism in what we’re doing,” Galvez said.



Last week, Garin — Iloilo representative and a senior deputy minority leader at the House,  called out the “palakasan” (patronage or favoritism) in vaccine allocation for areas visited by Galvez and testing czar Vince Dizon. Garin is a former health secretary.



“Ang ginagawa natin pag tumawag ang isang LGU and they rationalize na kailangan namin ganito na vaccine na matanggap kasi ganito pa lang ang natatanggap namin, which is sa amin ay very reasonable naman,” Galvez said.



(What we’re doing is when an LGU calls us and they rationalize that they need more supplies because they only received this much—which for us is very reasonable.)



The vaccine czar claimed Garin asked for allocations of COVID-19 shots.



“What [Secretary] Garin wanted was to give her the doses, which is not correct,” Galvez said in Filipino, noting lawmakers are not part of the system of vaccine distribution.



He also urged politicians not to use vaccines as a “political weapon.”



Since March, over 2.8 million people have completed vaccination, while 8.8 million have received one of the two doses. 



Earlier, the national government instructed local governments to focus on inoculating those who have received the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine until supplies become stable. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP identifies remains of 19 soldiers in Sulu plane crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP identifies remains of 19 soldiers in Sulu plane crash


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it has identified the remains of 19 military personnel who died at the C-130 plane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte mulling another brand for 2nd dose after Sinopharm?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte mulling another brand for 2nd dose after Sinopharm?


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has expressed concern over the possible adverse effects of getting inoculated with a second dose of a brand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taal erupts anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taal erupts anew


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at Taal Volcano in Batangas yesterday as it continued to emit high levels...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bello floats idea to abolish licensure exams                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bello floats idea to abolish licensure exams


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III floated the idea of abolishing licensure exams, especially for nursing and law, arguing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Big possibility of another COVID-19 wave
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Big possibility of another COVID-19 wave


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another wave of COVID-19 infections caused by more transmissible variants is a “big possibility” so measures to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine czar: 'No favoritism' in distribution of COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine czar: 'No favoritism' in distribution of COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Galvez explained COVID-19 vaccines are coursed through the Centers for Health Development of the Department of Health and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US delivers P48.5M in weapons to AFP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US delivers P48.5M in weapons to AFP


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The delivery was funded by US grant assistance and is intended to enhance the AFP’s counterterrorism capabilities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman not appealing Revilla acquittal in graft case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman not appealing Revilla acquittal in graft case


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Ombudsman will not appeal the Sandiganbayan’s dismissal of the 16 counts of graft charges against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miriam Santiago&rsquo;s party joins Hugpong coalition, backs Sara for president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miriam Santiago’s party joins Hugpong coalition, backs Sara for president


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The People’s Reform Party of the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago has joined the multi-party coalition led by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K-12 review to streamline curriculum, says DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
K-12 review to streamline curriculum, says DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The results of a review on the basic education curriculum in the country have been submitted to Education Secretary Leonor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with