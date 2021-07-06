LGUs told to prioritize second dose amid COVID-19 vaccine delivery delay
MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force against COVID-19 instructed local government units to prioritize the administration of second dose of the vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech as the delivery of jabs faces delay.
In a statement, NTF chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said implementing units, particularly in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Rizal were told to focus on completely inoculating those who have received the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine until supplies become stable.
There will be delays in the weekly delivery of Sinovac shots and in the arrival of Sputnik V component II jabs, which will serve as the second dose.
The first delivery of Sinovac for the month, consisting of 2.5 million doses, might arrive on the third week. Six million doses from the Chinese vaccine maker are expected to be delivered in July.
“With this development, we advise all LGUs who have Sinovac vaccines in their inventory to ensure that the allocation for the second dose should be used as the second dose,” Galvez said.
“Let us not use the Sinovac supplies intended for second dose as first dose to ensure the fully protection of people who have already received their first shot,” he added in Filipino.
Some LGUs have temporarily suspended first dose vaccinations due to the limited supply of jabs.
Galvez also noted a “disparity” in the country’s vaccination program as only 2.8 million people have so far completed vaccination. Meanwhile, some 11.7 million have received at least one dose.
Officials have been urging the public to get their second dose so they can be protected against COVID-19 variants.
NTF said those who are unable to show up for their scheduled second dose due to illness and other medical conditions are still eligible to get their second shot on a later date.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.
- Total doses administered: 11,708,029
- 1st dose: 8,839,124
- 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 05 July 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) July 5, 2021
As of 04 July 2021, 6PM, a total of 11,708,029 doses have already been administered. 8,839,124 have received their first doses while 2,868,905 have already completed the required 2 doses. pic.twitter.com/xg2pXsMECv
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
- The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel.
- The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination.
- In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine.
- No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.
This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.
"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.
Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.
"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.
One step closer to the Philippines’ goal of herd immunity? Count us in! One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan are expected to arrive in Manila tentatively on July 8. We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!— Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) June 29, 2021
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.
This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.
Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine
- Latest
- Trending