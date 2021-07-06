LGUs told to prioritize second dose amid COVID-19 vaccine delivery delay

MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force against COVID-19 instructed local government units to prioritize the administration of second dose of the vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech as the delivery of jabs faces delay.

In a statement, NTF chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said implementing units, particularly in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Rizal were told to focus on completely inoculating those who have received the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine until supplies become stable.

There will be delays in the weekly delivery of Sinovac shots and in the arrival of Sputnik V component II jabs, which will serve as the second dose.

The first delivery of Sinovac for the month, consisting of 2.5 million doses, might arrive on the third week. Six million doses from the Chinese vaccine maker are expected to be delivered in July.

“With this development, we advise all LGUs who have Sinovac vaccines in their inventory to ensure that the allocation for the second dose should be used as the second dose,” Galvez said.

“Let us not use the Sinovac supplies intended for second dose as first dose to ensure the fully protection of people who have already received their first shot,” he added in Filipino.

Some LGUs have temporarily suspended first dose vaccinations due to the limited supply of jabs.

Galvez also noted a “disparity” in the country’s vaccination program as only 2.8 million people have so far completed vaccination. Meanwhile, some 11.7 million have received at least one dose.

Officials have been urging the public to get their second dose so they can be protected against COVID-19 variants.

NTF said those who are unable to show up for their scheduled second dose due to illness and other medical conditions are still eligible to get their second shot on a later date.