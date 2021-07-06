




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
LGUs told to prioritize second dose amid COVID-19 vaccine delivery delay
A woman receives a vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech at Caloocan City Sports Complex on June 28, 2021. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
LGUs told to prioritize second dose amid COVID-19 vaccine delivery delay

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 3:34pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force against COVID-19 instructed local government units to prioritize the administration of second dose of the vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech as the delivery of jabs faces delay.



In a statement, NTF chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said implementing units, particularly in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Rizal were told to focus on completely inoculating those who have received the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine until supplies become stable.





There will be delays in the weekly delivery of Sinovac shots and in the arrival of Sputnik V component II jabs, which will serve as the second dose.



The first delivery of Sinovac for the month, consisting of 2.5 million doses, might arrive on the third week. Six million doses from the Chinese vaccine maker are expected to be delivered in July.



“With this development, we advise all LGUs who have Sinovac vaccines in their inventory to ensure that the allocation for the second dose should be used as the second dose,” Galvez said.



“Let us not use the Sinovac supplies intended for second dose as first dose to ensure the fully protection of people who have already received their first shot,” he added in Filipino. 



Some LGUs have temporarily suspended first dose vaccinations due to the limited supply of jabs.  



Galvez also noted a “disparity” in the country’s vaccination program as only 2.8 million people have so far completed vaccination. Meanwhile, some 11.7 million have received at least one dose.



Officials have been urging the public to get their second dose so they can be protected against COVID-19 variants.



NTF said those who are unable to show up for their scheduled second dose due to illness and other medical conditions are still eligible to get their second shot on a later date.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                              


                              
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 11,708,029
    • 
	
  • 1st dose: 8,839,124
    • 
	
  • 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:



    
	
  • Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
    • 
	
  • The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel. 
    • 
	
  • The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination. 
    • 
	
  • In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine. 
    • 
	
  • No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.



This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.



"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 11:12pm                              


                              
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.



This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.



Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;C-130 in tip-top shape&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘C-130 in tip-top shape’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Air Force transport plane that crashed in Sulu, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians, was in “tip-top shape”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Face-to-face classes to happen soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Face-to-face classes to happen soon’


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
It may not take long before pilot face-to-face classes are held because of the rising number of individuals who got vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Philippines still not at low risk for future COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization’s representative to the Philippines said the country is still not at low risk for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops on lookout for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police have been ordered to be alert against the possible use of fake vaccination cards now that the government has eased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr told: Commend PCG officers who drive foreign ships away from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation should commend Philippine Coast Guard personnel who successfully drive away foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd told to address problems in World Bank report, not seek apology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd told to address problems in World Bank report, not seek apology


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"DepEd and the Duterte administration should be ashamed for its abandonment and negligence in the worsening education crisis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OSG: Anti-Terrorism Council's actions may be appealed before Office of the President
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OSG: Anti-Terrorism Council's actions may be appealed before Office of the President


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actions of the Anti-Terrorism Council can be appealed to the Office of the President, Solicitor General Jose Calida told the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic year sees 57% rise in suicide rate in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic year sees 57% rise in suicide rate in Philippines


                              

                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
More people died by suicide last year as the pandemic began and dragged on, with the Philippine Statistics Authority reporting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 among top causes of death in 2020, but heart disease still biggest killer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 among top causes of death in 2020, but heart disease still biggest killer


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 was among the top causes of death in the Philippines last year, but heart disease was still the biggest killer, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with