Taal erupts anew

MANILA, Philippines — Another short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at Taal Volcano in Batangas yesterday as it continued to emit high levels of noxious sulfur dioxide gas and generate volcanic tremors, state volcanologists said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the brief phreatomagmatic eruption happened at 5:18 a.m.

The explosion generated a grayish plume that rose 300 meters before drifting southeast, the agency said in an advisory.

Phreatomagmatic eruptions refer to explosions resulting from interaction between magma and water.

In the past 24 hours, the Taal Volcano Network also recorded 55 volcanic earthquakes, including one explosion-type earthquake, 44 low frequency volcanic earthquakes and five volcanic tremor events having durations of two to five minutes, Phivolcs said.

High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide gas emissions and steam-rich plumes that rose 1,500 meters before drifting southwest were also observed, it said.

Sulfur dioxide emission averaged 7,560 tons on Tuesday, Phivolcs said, down from a high 22,628 tons on July 4. The normal level of SO2 emission at Taal is less than 500 tons per day.

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas acknowledged that the situation at Taal Volcano is improving.

Despite the encouraging data, Mandanas urged residents of Batangas not to be complacent as the volcano remains a threat.

Phivolcs said Alert Level 3 or “magmatic unrest” remains hoisted over Taal Volcano.

“At Alert Level 3, magma extruding from the main crater could drive explosive eruption,” Phivolcs said.

The agency continued to warn the public against entering into Taal Volcano Island, a permanent danger zone, as well as into the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur.

“All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time,” it added.

It also warned against airborne ash and vog, which cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract.

Health care

Mandanas lauded the national government for the immediate response to the crisis in Batangas, particularly the provision of 300 tents for evacuees by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The local governments have also sent assistance to all displaced residents, said Mandanas.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said that in addition to aid distribution, the government must also ensure that residents who evacuated will be provided with adequate health care support to minimize risks amid the pandemic.

CHR deputy spokesman Marc Louis Siapno said an inclusive approach to protect every person’s rights to life and health is crucial in curbing the spread of COVID-19 among displaced persons, particularly those in evacuation centers.

Mental health

Meanwhile, five mental health and psychosocial support teams were deployed by the Department of Health (DOH) office in Calabarzon to assist residents in 12 municipalities affected by the eruptions.

DOH Calabarzon OIC-regional director Paula Paz Sydiongco said the teams will be providing psychological first aid to affected evacuees, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The teams will be visiting evacuation centers in the towns of Alitagtag, Balayan, Balete, Laurel, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, San Jose and Tanauan in the province of Batangas.

Each team is composed of doctors, psychologists, health promotion officers and nurses trained in providing psychological first aid and mental health and psychosocial support. – Sheila Crisostomo, Emmanuel Tupas, Janvic Mateo