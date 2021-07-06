CIDG directed: Track down illegal sellers of COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — The national police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has been instructed to track down illegal vendors and buyers of coronavirus vaccines, it disclosed Tuesday.

This comes after an arrest by the National Bureau of Investigation of COVID-19 vaccine sellers, which Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said is proof that fake vaccines are being smuggled into the country.

"If the vaccines being sold are really smuggled, we will find out the source and who is behind the smuggling of them," the PNP chief said in a statement sent to reporters Tuesday morning.

“We are constantly coordinating with the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health regarding our operations against the illegal sale of vaccines,” he also said, adding that the FDA has not approved the commercial sale or distribution of any COVID-19 vaccine regardless of brand.

At a press briefing Monday, Eleazar also said that even buyers of COVID-19 vaccines would be held criminally liable if caught.

“We will make sure that they are held accountable. But they will not be emboldened if there are no buyers,” Eleazar said.

“We are warning the people not to patronize these sellers because you will be charged for this,” he added.

Public urged: Get COVID-19 jabs only at LGUs and authorized entities

All coronavirus vaccines in the country are being administered at the vaccination sites managed by local government units.

Eleazar added that jabs being rolled out are free and there is "no need for the public to spend money to avail of them."

“We are just reminding the public that it is dangerous to inject smuggled vaccines because they turn out to be fake. Instead of gaining immunity from the disease, it will only cause more harm to us,” Eleazar said.

"Let's not rush and just wait for the vaccine to come from the LGUs or some authorized companies to be guaranteed genuine and effective against COVID-19."

However, Metro Manila cities are also starting to feel the bite of dwindling vaccine supplies, with a number of local government units restricting or outright canceling their scheduled first doses until new supplies come in.

As it currently stands, the PNP is already on full alert against any form of counterfeit vaccine paraphernalia after the CIDG was also ordered to look into the possibility of vaccine cards being faked by travelers.

Earlier in late June, the CIDG was also directed to look into allegations that "fixers" in the Pasig City local government were making money off vaccine schedule setups.

— Franco Luna with a report from The STAR/Neil Jayson Servallos