



































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP: Buyers of COVID-19 vaccines to face raps
A pharmacist prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine with a syringe in a pharmacy, in Savenay, western France, on April 2, 2021.
AFP/Loic Venance

                     

                        

                           
PNP: Buyers of COVID-19 vaccines to face raps

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has warned that people caught buying COVID-19 vaccines would face criminal charges.



PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said both buyers and sellers of COVID-19 vaccines should be held criminally liable.



Eleazar said COVID-19 vaccines should not be used for profit as these are free for qualified Filipinos.



He said the willingness of some people to obtain vaccines in exchange for cash is emboldening illegal sellers.



“We will make sure that they are held accountable. But they will not be emboldened if there are no buyers,” Eleazar said.



“We are warning the people not to patronize these sellers because you will be charged for this,” he added.



Eleazar made the statement following the arrest of Alexis de Guzman, a nurse at the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Manila, along with a medical technologist and a Chinese for allegedly selling 300 doses of Sinovac vaccine worth P840,000.



Police are also looking into vaccination slot-for-sale schemes in several parts of Metro Manila.



Eleazar urged the public to give information that could lead to the arrest of people selling COVID-19 vaccines.



“Remember that the vaccines being sold by these unscrupulous people are allotted to Filipinos for free,” Eleazar said.



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to intensify its operations against sellers of COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Manila.



“The NBI is focusing on the National Capital Region where the demand for vaccines is high,” Guevarra said.



Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is tracing the sources of the COVID-19 vaccines being sold illegally.



“We are tracing the sources, the lot and batch numbers and where these vaccines were distributed,” FDA chief Eric Domingo said.



Domingo said the FDA needed to determine if the vaccines were smuggled into the country or stolen from the government’s supply.



“If these were smuggled, it means the vaccines are not accounted for and unregistered with the FDA,” he said. “If the vaccines came from the government’s supply, it will affect our immunization program.”



Domingo said smuggled vaccines may pose health hazards to the public.



He said those selling COVID-19 vaccines would be held liable.



“Siguradong may kaso laban sa kanila because these vaccines cannot be sold commercially,” Domingo said. – Evelyn Macairan, Mayen Jaymalin


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 40% of Baguio residents vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
40% of Baguio residents vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Around 40 percent of the eligible population in this city have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Conservation of La Loma Cemetery chapel underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Conservation of La Loma Cemetery chapel underway


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Diocese of Kalookan and non-government organization Escuela Taller de Filipinas Foundation recently partnered to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gibo gets 2nd dose, meets with Sara in Davao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gibo gets 2nd dose, meets with Sara in Davao


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro flew to this city yesterday to meet with President Duterte’s daughter Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Batangas guv laments limited authority in Taal's evacuation activity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Batangas guv laments limited authority in Taal's evacuation activity


                              

                                                                  By Arnell Ozaeta |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We have to ask permission first to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to help our people, we don't...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lane closed for rite today
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Roxas Boulevard’s northbound lane would be closed to traffic today to give way to the observance of the 75th anniversary of the Third Philippine Republic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SC fines PHILJA employee over distribution of Marcos pamphlets
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has penalized an employee of the Philippine Judicial Academy for allowing two persons to distribute to SC justices pamphlets that advocated a ruling favoring former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MMDA to include PBA players in vaccination
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Players, coaches and staff of the Philippine Basketball Association will be included in the vaccination program of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 40,000 Manila residents vaccinated in one day
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over 40,000 people received their COVID-19 vaccines in Manila on Saturday, the city government’s all-time high in its vaccine rollout, according to Mayor Isko Moreno.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 Ilocos towns under MECQ
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ding Cervantes |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two more municipalities in Ilocos Sur were placed under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine from yesterday to July 18 due to escalating COVID cases.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Del Pilar remembered
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The municipal government of Bulakan yesterday commemorated the 125th death anniversary of Marcelo H. del Pilar.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with