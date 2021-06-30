PNP threatens sanctions over dirty police stations

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police warned local unit commanders that sanctions would be waiting for them if they do not follow the organization's intensified cleanliness policy.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, issued the warning after the PNP Internal Affairs Service conducted a surprise inspection at a police station in Mandaue City, Cebu and found a mess.

"This should hopefully serve as a warning that this happened at a police station in Cebu. Our policemen should always remember that it is not only the PNP and the IAS observing our police stations," he said in Filipino.

In a statement, the PNP said that the IAS on Saturday, June 26, "found a dirty police station manned by an insufficient number of police personnel" when it conducted its inspection.

The team also found used clothes hung out to dry inside the station, as well as an empty bottle of alcohol, improperly labeled garbage bins, and even dog feces.

According to the IAS, only four out of the precinct's 45 assigned personnel were present to meet the inspectors, while the desk officer was not properly wearing a face mask and had no face shield on.

"The deputy station commander was present but was observed to be inattentive and could not account for how many personnel were at the police station at the time of inspection," the PNP's statement read.

The IAS has since sought an explanation from the commander of the station.

“Due process will be observed in the case of that Mandaue City police station and we will wait for the explanation of the station commander why these violations of the ICP were committed. What is he doing to allow their station to come to this? That is also where the effective supervision that we have been reminding our police commanders of before, will come in,” Eleazar said.

“How will the public respect us if we arrive at the station like that? It's already dirty, it's still lacking in people. How can we serve well if you can't simply maintain order at the station?"

— Franco Luna