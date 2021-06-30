




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP threatens sanctions over dirty police stations
Photo shows the exterior of the Mandaue City Police Office.
Mandaue City Police Office, PRO7 on Facebook 

                     

                        

                           
PNP threatens sanctions over dirty police stations

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 12:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police warned local unit commanders that sanctions would be waiting for them if they do not follow the organization's intensified cleanliness policy. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, issued the warning after the PNP Internal Affairs Service conducted a surprise inspection at a police station in Mandaue City, Cebu and found a mess. 





"This should hopefully serve as a warning that this happened at a police station in Cebu. Our policemen should always remember that it is not only the PNP and the IAS observing our police stations," he said in Filipino.



In a statement, the PNP said that the IAS on Saturday, June 26, "found a dirty police station manned by an insufficient number of police personnel" when it conducted its inspection.



The team also found used clothes hung out to dry inside the station, as well as an empty bottle of alcohol, improperly labeled garbage bins, and even dog feces.



According to the IAS, only four out of the precinct's 45 assigned personnel were present to meet the inspectors, while the desk officer was not properly wearing a face mask and had no face shield on.



"The deputy station commander was present but was observed to be inattentive and could not account for how many personnel were at the police station at the time of inspection," the PNP's statement read. 



The IAS has since sought an explanation from the commander of the station.



“Due process will be observed in the case of that Mandaue City police station and we will wait for the explanation of the station commander why these violations of the ICP were committed. What is he doing to allow their station to come to this? That is also where the effective supervision that we have been reminding our police commanders of before, will come in,” Eleazar said.



“How will the public respect us if we arrive at the station like that? It's already dirty, it's still lacking in people. How can we serve well if you can't simply maintain order at the station?"



— Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims &mdash; Duque
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims — Duque


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday sought to respond to allegations by Sen. Manny Pacquiao that his agency is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
After President Rodrigo Duterte's tirade against him for calling out corruption in government, Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No death among Filipino HCWs fully vaccinated with Sinovac&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No death among Filipino HCWs fully vaccinated with Sinovac’


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike in Indonesia, no doctor fully vaccinated with China-made Sinovac has died of COVID in the country, according to COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte endorsement still holds power &ndash; Pulse exec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte endorsement still holds power – Pulse exec


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite criticisms over his administration’s war on drugs and handling of the COVID-19 crisis, President Duterte’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No more merry Christmas if Delta variant spreads&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No more merry Christmas if Delta variant spreads’


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has been working with the government and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 IBP, NBI ink cooperation agreement to protect lawyers vs threats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IBP, NBI ink cooperation agreement to protect lawyers vs threats


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines inked a deal to extend assistance to, and protect, members...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: No need for vigilante groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: No need for vigilante groups


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sees no need to arm civilian volunteers to help police deter crimes, saying the proposal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Humans to blame for Metro Manila haze, not Taal Volcano
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Humans to blame for Metro Manila haze, not Taal Volcano


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The haze that covered Metro Manila in the past two days was due to human activities and not from the restive Taal Volcano...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No special session to extend Bayanihan 2 &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No special session to extend Bayanihan 2 – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang sees no need for a special Congress session to extend the validity of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC Justice Delos Santos retires from Judiciary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC Justice Delos Santos retires from Judiciary


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos on Tuesday officially stepped down from the Supreme Court, a year ahead of his mandatory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with