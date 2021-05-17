#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
Minimum health protocol violators are being profiled and issued with ticket at Quezon City Memorial Circle after they were nabbed during a one time big time operation of Quezon City Task Force Disiplina Task force, QCPD and DPOS on May 12, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police launched on Monday its enhanced complaint referral and monitoring system, which its chief said should guarantee prompt police action to citizens’ complaints and concerns.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar unveiled the "E-Sumbong: Sumbong Mo, Aksyon Ko" system, which he said would be an integral part of the PNP's intensified cleanliness policy moving forward.

Under the system, the public may file reports, complaints, or concerns that need immediate action with the PNP through its official hotlines, social media accounts, and email, with community reports forwarded directly to the PNP chief's office. 

“Every complaint will be treated as urgent. Cops should keep in mind that time is of the essence whenever they get a call or text message from our people,” Eleazar said partially in Filipino, adding that the initiative was among his priority programs when he assumed his post. 

“Once they received these concerns, they should immediately act and resolve the complaints. If there were complaints that weren't acted on before, we can't have that anymore.”

Reports or concerns that need immediate action can be sent to the official PNP hotlines (0919601752, 09178475757), social media accounts (facebook.com/OfficialPNPhotline), email (e-sumbong@pnp.gov.ph) and web portal (https://e-sumbong.pnp.gov.ph).

The system, which has been designated an office of its own, said that complaints will be reported directly to the district director of the officer concerned. Citizens forwarding any complaints will also be sent auto-replies when updates are available. 

The E-Sumbong system will also compile analytics on the volume and location of complaints on erring police officers and will be accessible by station commanders and district directors alike. 

As former commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, Eleazar also initiated the creation of a Facebook account for netizens to report violations of quarantine protocols for police response. The Facebook channel has since resulted in arrests of quarantine violators. 

Photo shows the E-Sumbong complaint referral system of the PNP as presented to reporters at a press briefing.
Screengrab

"Before, as long as action was taken, that was okay. But we will analyze the action taken provided by the different police stations if we feel they have complied based on the PNP's standard operating procedures. If it's complete and we feel the client is satisfied, only then will we mark the complaint as closed," Police Lt. Col. Mark Foncardas, project manager of the Complaints and Referral Monitoring Information System, said. 

"This is a work in progress, but we envision an improving system that brings us closer to the people," Eleazar said. 

Community trust and confidence 

Through the enhanced complaint referral and monitoring system, the police chief said he hopes to regain the community’s trust and confidence in the PNP by showing that its personnel can be fully depended on to serve and protect.

“Its purpose is to strengthen the public's relationship with our police. If our compatriots see that their complaints are immediately addressed and acted upon, I am sure they will be able to restore their confidence in the entire PNP,” Eleazar said.

"This is my assurance to our people that we will act on your complaints. If cases and complaints are addressed quickly, I am also confident that our communities will be more peaceful and orderly,” he added.

The national police's reputation has been tarred by cases of aggressive and overzealous enforcement by police that were documented over the coronavirus pandemic. Former police leadership has historically defended police officers involved in viral or high-profile cases of abuse. 

Though he has been vocal about his internal cleansing program of the PNP, Eleazar himself has played down a number of concerns involving cops.

When asked about officers intimidating and profiling community pantry organizers, the country's top cop said at a press briefing last week: "If the public will interpret everything as harassment, then we will always lose."

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Beda alumni to Duterte: Take back remarks on West Philippine Sea row
San Beda alumni to Duterte: Take back remarks on West Philippine Sea row
3 hours ago
San Beda University graduates were particularly concerned about Duterte's comments that Beijing is in possession of the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 69% of Pfizer jabs went to Metro Manila
DOH: 69% of Pfizer jabs went to Metro Manila
4 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 69% of the 193,050 jabs supplied by global vaccine sharing...
Headlines
fbfb
Governors, mayors get vaccine priority
Governors, mayors get vaccine priority
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Local chief executives or LCEs in the country will now be among the A1 priority list for vaccination.
Headlines
fbfb
House priorities: Bayanihan 3, Leonen impeachment
House priorities: Bayanihan 3, Leonen impeachment
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Justice Marvic Leonen and the proposed P405.6-billion economic stimulus package...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker urges guidelines to protect delivery riders from unfair practices
Lawmaker urges guidelines to protect delivery riders from unfair practices
4 hours ago
"Delivery riders are responsible for so many transactions under community quarantine. But in exchange for delivering our orders,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
PNP launches complaint referral and monitoring system
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Under this system, every complaint will be treated as urgent. Cops should keep in mind that time is of the essence...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 9
play
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 9
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP and PDEA again craft guidelines for drug operations after standoff
PNP and PDEA again craft guidelines for drug operations after standoff
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"With the PDEA, we will focus on this now to avoid any repeats of lapses in coordination and communication,” Eleazar...
Headlines
fbfb
No new admissions, surgeries at PGH after fire
No new admissions, surgeries at PGH after fire
8 hours ago
PGH will not be able to accommodate new patients on Monday as patients have been transferred to the hospital’s...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 stricken ship leaves for Vietnam
COVID-19 stricken ship leaves for Vietnam
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
After nine days of staying in Manila Bay, the Panamanian-flagged vessel M/V Athens Bridge that had 12 crewmembers infected...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with