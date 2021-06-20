This June 16, 2021 photo shows individuals in face mask and face shield at an escalator of a mall in San Mateo, Rizal.
DOH logs 5,803 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - June 20, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday said 5,803 more individuals contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's overall count to 1,359,015.
Today's development saw active cases down by 1,760 from June 19's 59,439. The Department of Health said two laboratories did not submit screening results.
- Active cases: 57,679 or 4.2% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,652, bringing the number to 1,277,715
- Deaths: 84, or now 23,621 in total
What's new today?
- The Duterte administration said it has signed a supply deal with Pfizer for 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with the delivery seen by August.
- Vaccine doses administered have reached over eight million, per inoculation czar Carlito Galvez Jr. Some 2.09 million are now fully vaccinated, while 5.95 million got their first dose.
- An Oxfam Philippines survey found that Filipino women still do more care work than men during the ongoing health crisis, or 13 hours against eight hours for men.
- Urban poor residents of San Dionisio in Parañaque were evicted from their homes after it was demolished. A non-profit group said it was to give way to the C-5 Southlink Expressway Project by the Department of Public Works and Highways.
- The pandemic task force was urged to fast-track the formulation of standard quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated Filipinos for economic recovery.
