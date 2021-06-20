DOH logs 5,803 more COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday said 5,803 more individuals contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's overall count to 1,359,015.

Today's development saw active cases down by 1,760 from June 19's 59,439. The Department of Health said two laboratories did not submit screening results.

Active cases: 57,679 or 4.2% of the total

Recoveries: 7,652, bringing the number to 1,277,715

Deaths: 84, or now 23,621 in total

What's new today?