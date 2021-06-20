




































































 




   







   















Philippines administers 8.05 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
Individuals under the A4 priority group are inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine as the local government of Quezon City launches their QC ProtekTODO Bakuna Nights program at the city hall open grounds on June 16, 2021. The program aims to inoculate working individuals who cannot visit vaccination sites during the day due to their work schedules.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines administers 8.05 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2021 - 12:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has administered over eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine more than three months since the efforts began, inoculation czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Sunday.



Citing data from the National Vaccination Operations Center, he said 8,050,711 shots have since been given by June 18 from the 7,563,241 that Malacanang reported as of June 16.





That would translate to 2,096,901 fully vaccinated individuals, a figure that remains far from the 50 to 70 million target by officials this year to reach herd immunity.



Some 5,953,810, meanwhile, have received their first dose, per Galvez.



"There is no letup in our vaccination campaign," he said in a statement. "All sectors of society are working together so that we can start to move on from this pandemic, bring back a greater sense to our lives, and further open up our economy."



Vaccinations in the country began in March and remains for those in priority groups.



Galvez said 1,053,373 health workers have completed their shots, while 1,939,599 senior citizens got their first dose and 536,476 with their second.



Of those with comorbidities, he said 498,925 are now fully vaccinated, while 2,005,206 got their first shot.



Essential workers or those in the A4 list, meanwhile, were at 8,127 completely inoculated, with 452,600 with their first dose.



The senior administration official added that 23,826 indigents got their initial shot, as some local governments in Metro Manila began inoculation for the A5 list recently.



On June 15, the country saw its highest number of doses administered at 322,929, according to Galvez. He added that inoculations are underway in some 3,991 sites.



The Philippines has received 14,205,870 vaccine doses in total, a combination of donated and procured jabs.



Those being administered are Sinovac, Sputnik V, as well as Pfizer and AstraZeneca from the COVAX Facility. This month, Galvez said another 1.5 million with arrive on June 24, while the country will receive its first ever supply of Moderna at 250,000 doses by June 27.



COVAX, the World Health Organization-led initiative, will also send 2.02 million more AstraZeneca doses, while 150,000 of Sputnik V will also reach the country this month.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 20, 2021 - 12:26pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 20, 2021 - 12:26pm                              


                              
The Philippine government signs a supply agreement for 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



“We are very happy to report that the government and the management of Pfizer have finally concluded our negotiations. Secretary Duque and I signed yesterday the supply agreement for the biggest and most decisive deal we had for 2021,” Galvez says.



The deliveries of the vaccines will begin "after eight weeks starting August" and the shipments will be delivered in bulk, according to the vaccine czar. —  Photo from NTF COVID-19

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 20, 2021 - 11:33am                              


                              
The Philippines breaches the 8 million mark in the number of anti-COVID-19 jabs administered, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr says.



“There’s no letup in our vaccination campaign. All sectors of society are working together so that we can start to move on from this pandemic, bring back a greater sense to our lives, and further open up our economy,” Galvez says.



Data from the National Vaccination Operations Center show that as of June 18, a total of 8,050,711 jabs have been administered nationwide. Of this figure, 5,953,810 were given as the first dose, while 2,096,901 were administered as the second dose.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 17, 2021 - 5:29pm                              


                              
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector use arrives in the Philippines on Thursday.



At least 1.5 million does of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines lands in Manila, 500,000 of which will be for the sole use by companies and private organizations for their inoculation efforts for employees and qualified personnel.



This is part of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry's tripartite agreement with IP Biotech, Inc. and the national government. — Photo release from FFCCCII

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:23pm                              


                              
Japan is donating AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko announces on his Twitter account.



"[W]e'll make sure to deliver them at the soonest possible time so no one gets left behind during this pandemic," he also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:13pm                              


                              
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo says that as far as he knows all of the sitting justices of the Supreme Court have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



He says the court asked for justices to be classified as A4. Some of the justices are also already senior citizens.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
