Forced shaving of LGBTQ+ women's heads in Maguindanao alarms rights groups

MANILA, Philippines — Rights groups in the Philippines and abroad renewed calls for measures protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people in the Philippines as they raised the alarm over a viral report of women in Maguindanao province being forced to have their heads shaved for being lesbians.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Ryan Thoreson, LGBT rights researcher at the New York-based Human Rights Watch, called on authorities to investigate and pursue accountability over the incident.

Parts of the world, including the Philippines, is celebrating Pride Month in June.

"Nobody should suffer this kind of violence and humiliation because of their sexual orientation or gender identity," he said.

"Officials should ensure that justice is served for the victims and the perpetrators are held accountable, and lawmakers should redouble efforts to prohibit and eradicate discrimination against LGBTI people throughout the Philippines."

DXMS AM Radyo Bida Cotabato City reported on its social media accounts that residents of Ampatuan town in Maguindanao were forcibly shaving the heads of LGBTQ+ women in the community for being lesbian.

The original report, which has since been taken down as of this post, claimed that the forced head shaving was done because Islamic beliefs prohibit homosexuality.

CHR: Religion does not justify abuse of human rights

Last week, the Commission on Human Rights also expressed concern over the incident in a separate statement, saying it would launch an investigation into the incident.

"We stress that not even a religious belief can justify a human rights violation. Religious freedom, while it includes the absolute right to believe in a dogma, cannot transgress on the rights of others nor be used to justify harm and violence," CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said.

The commission in its statement pointed to the Safe Spaces Act, which it said "upholds the right of all persons from harassment, including protection from remarks and slurs that betray hatred and fear of members of the LGBTQI community."

Earlier in late May, the Philippine National Police confirmed the killing of transgender man Ebeng Mayor in Quezon City after he was found "brutally murdered" after having gone missing for days.

"It further bears noting that ending the stigma, discrimination, and violence faced by the LGBTQI community should be a concern of all," the CHR also said.

"The LGBTQI community is very much part of our society and they deserve an equal right to safety and security in private and public spaces. The right to dignity includes the right of every person to be able to live their truths as to their identity; to be able to express; to be recognized, and to be respected as humans with rights."

LGBTQ+ activist group Bahaghari earlier this month stressed that religious beliefs do not justify bigotry and called for passage of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Equality bill, which would penalize discrimination based on someone's SOGIE.

