




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Comprehensive anti-discrimination bill clears House panel
Philippine members and supporters of the LGBT community take part in a gay pride march calling for equal rights in Manila on June 29, 2019.
Noel Celis/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Comprehensive anti-discrimination bill clears House panel

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 4:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The House human rights committee approved Thursday a bill that would ban discrimination based on a wide range of factors including sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression (SOGIE), ethnicity, race and religious belief.



With the bill clearing the committee, it will now be up for debates in the plenary before it is voted upon by all members of the House.





If passed into law, the proposal will penalize discrimination with imprisonment of six months to five years and/or a fine of P50,000 to P500,000, depending on the court.



The bill is seen as a compromise between conservative legislators and proponents of the anti-discrimination bill that is based on SOGIE alone, which has been languishing in the legislative mill for over a decade.



Still, conservative lawmakers, particularly Deputy Speaker Bienvenido Abante Jr., successfully pushed for the removal of the term “intersex,” used to describe people born with sex characteristics that do not fit with typical male and female bodies, from the definition of sex.



Including intersex in the definition of sex would have been a landmark recognition of intersex people in legislation, which currently only recognizes two sexes — man and woman.



Abante also attempted, but failed, to remove gender identity as one of the protected classes against discrimination.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANTI-DISCRIMINATION BILL
                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here is a rundown of some of the key arguments in the anti-terrorism law debates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 100,000 Pinoys receive national ID cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
100,000 Pinoys receive national ID cards


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 100,000 national ID cards have been released and shipped to registrants nationwide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan Prime Minister backs Duterte on West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan Prime Minister backs Duterte on West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the concerns over the West Philippine Sea, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed support for President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Cebu Pacific flight carrying 500,000 CoronaVac doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:37 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Japan's Suga talk about COVID-19 aid, West Philippine Sea dispute in call
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Japan's Suga talk about COVID-19 aid, West Philippine Sea dispute in call


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The call lasted for about 20 minutes from 6 p.m., and was to mark the 65th year since the normalization of the two nations'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Up to Congress to handle impeachment complaint vs Leonen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Up to Congress to handle impeachment complaint vs Leonen


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is leaving it up to the House of Representatives to decide on the impeachment complaint against Supreme...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd: Procurement of laptops for 68,500 personnel underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd: Procurement of laptops for 68,500 personnel underway


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education on Thursday said it will provide laptops to some 68,500 personnel, as the resumption of in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Pfizer jabs from COVAX to go to poor Filipinos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pfizer jabs from COVAX to go to poor Filipinos


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the chief executive’s directive is in compliance with the conditions set...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace denies confusing WPS policy, says no need to convene National Security Council
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace denies confusing WPS policy, says no need to convene National Security Council


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
There is no need to convene the National Security Council, Malacañang said Thursday as it dismissed calls on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Active COVID-19 cases hit 51,912 after Philippines logs 6,100 new infections&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Active COVID-19 cases hit 51,912 after Philippines logs 6,100 new infections 


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Thursday recorded 6,100 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload 1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with