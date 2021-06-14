People belonging to A1 to A4 categories queue for a Sinovac vaccine at Bagong Silang Elementary School in Caloocan City on June 9, 2021.
6,426 new COVID-19 cases seen ahead of new quarantine classifications
(Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday reported 6,426 new coronavirus cases, ahead of government's decision on a new quarantine status until end of June.
Today's figures pushed the country's overall count to 1,322,053. The Department of Health said 10 laboratories did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 59,096 or 4.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,145, bringing the number to 1,240,112
- Deaths: 57, or now 22,845 in total
What's new today?
- Metro Manila mayors agreed to shorten curfew hours in the capital region from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. starting June 15.
- DOH said the latest shipment of Sinovac to the Philippines has yet to be distributed as the drugmaker still lacks a necessary document.
- Mayor Sara Duterte sought to explain that the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Davao City is a result of ramping up testing efforts there.
