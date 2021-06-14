6,426 new COVID-19 cases seen ahead of new quarantine classifications

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday reported 6,426 new coronavirus cases, ahead of government's decision on a new quarantine status until end of June.

Today's figures pushed the country's overall count to 1,322,053. The Department of Health said 10 laboratories did not turn in screening results.

Active cases: 59,096 or 4.5% of the total

59,096 or 4.5% of the total

Recoveries: 7,145, bringing the number to 1,240,112

7,145, bringing the number to 1,240,112

Deaths: 57, or now 22,845 in total

What's new today?