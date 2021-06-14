Metro Manila's new curfew hours: Midnight to 4 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — The mayors of Metro Manila voted to implement shorter curfew hours starting Tuesday, the head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said.

MMDA chair Benhur Abalos said the adjusted curfew hours will be from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. beginning June 15. Curfew hours in the capital region were previously set from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“This will give people more time to eat in restaurants, visit malls, give them more time to travel, and help the economy,” Abalos said in a briefing aired over state-owned People’s Television Network Monday.

He said the decision was prompted by declining two week growth rate, bed occupancy rate, and average daily attack rate—or the number of new cases in an area over a two-week period, divided by the population there.

Metro Manila is under general community quarantine “with restrictions” until at least June 15. — Gaea Katreena Cabico