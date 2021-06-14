



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Davao City cases up due to more testing, Mayor Duterte says
This May 21, 2020 photo shows Davao International Airport
City Government of Davao

                     

                        

                           
Davao City cases up due to more testing, Mayor Duterte says

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 1:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday said the spike in coronavirus cases in the city is a result of increased testing efforts for the pathogen. 



The mayor was responding to comments by Vice President Leni Robredo, who said Davao City — President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown — could look at best practices in Cebu City's handling of a rise in COVID-19 cases there last year.





"She should open her eyes to the surge of cases in localities all around the world and she might be able to say that a surge in cases where 85% of the cases are asymptomatic is primarily identified by aggressive testing, coupled with tracing and isolation/quarantining," Duterte-Carpio, the president's daughter, said. 



This came after Davao City overtook Quezon City, the largest city in the Philippines, in coronavirus cases earlier this month, according to the OCTA Research Group. 



In a statement sent to the media, Duterte-Carpio slammed Robredo for earlier comments about how the city was faring against another wave of coronavirus cases as of late. 



"This has been the hallmark of her term as [vice president], where she puts forth comments on matters and affairs she lacks understanding and knowledge on and does not offer anything helpful to solve a problem," she said.



Robredo was recently named among those on the 1Sambayan coalition's list of possible presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2022 polls. Neither the mayor nor Robredo have made any definite announcements about their plans for the 2022 elections. 



It was OCTA research that pointed to Davao City recording an average of 213 new cases per day in the first month of June, up by 44% from the average of 147 daily in the preceding week.



The research group cited figures by the Department of Health in making this observation. 



Robredo: Learn lessons from Cebu City



On her radio show on Sunday morning, Robredo cited this statistic and said that Davao City could take a few tips from the experience of Cebu City in arresting coronavirus cases, particularly the partnerships of the medical community in the city.



"For me, it might help for them to look at what happened in Cebu. Because even though cases are spiking, it looks like things are controlled there, right?" Robredo said in Filipino. 



"A lot has been done — the partnerships there, not just with LGU but the medical community are very active. In fact when we went, we were really able to work with the medical community, they were very, very active there."



Robredo on her radio show did not comment on the mayor or her leadership.



 "The VP should avoid involving the COVID-19 surge in Davao City in her attempt at politicking. There will be a proper time to attack my performance as a [local chief executive] in this pandemic if she dares to run for President," Duterte-Carpio said.



Davao City, the hometown of the chief executive, has since been tagged by experts as an area of concern outside of Metro Manila.  



Even the national government has said it wants to see if it can learn from the policies implemented by the Cebu provincial government, which has been under a more relaxed modified general community quarantine in the past 10 months.



RELATED: DOH: No 'mass testing', just 'risk-based testing' to get more people tested



Statistic: Rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of June 1, 2021 (per million population)* | Statista



Philstar.com has sought the vice president for comment through her media relations office. This story will be updated with her response. 



According to data from Statista, the Philippines is in the bottom five in testing per million population among the world's most impacted countries. 



Amid calls for mass testing, President Duterte's government continues to assert that no country in the world is capable of testing all its citizens. 



Mass testing, however, does not mean testing the entire population of the country. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DAVAO CITY MAYOR SARA DUTERTE
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another large King Cobra killed by farmer in North Cotabato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another large King Cobra killed by farmer in North Cotabato


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The cobra that farmer Chokoy Saban killed Saturday in Barangay Maybula in Tulunan, North Cotabato was almost 11 feet lon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Donate blood, Red Cross  urges youth
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
To ensure a sufficient and safe blood supply for Filipinos, the Philippine Red Cross yesterday urged the youth to donate blood.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 marijuana plantations raided
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Marijuana plants and seedlings with an estimated total value of P342,000 were destroyed in separate raids in Kibungan, Benguet on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 Abu bandits slain in Sulu encounter
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Four Abu Sayyaf bandits including a ranking member and a brother of a bomb expert were killed during a brief firefight in downtown Jolo, Sulu at dawn yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu regulates entry of Negros residents
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
People from Negros Island and Bohol are required to present a negative swab test result when entering the province of Cebu.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: Quarantine checkpoints to stay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: Quarantine checkpoints to stay


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Regional and provincial checkpoints will remain to strictly monitor people crossing borders, Philippine National Police chief...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCG probes cargo vessel fire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCG probes cargo vessel fire


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Coast Guard  is looking into the fire that struck a cargo vessel at the Delpan Wharf in Tondo, Manila on ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila field hospital finished in 2 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila field hospital finished in 2 months


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila city government finished the construction of its COVID-19 field hospital in Rizal Park in less than two months,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BOC seizes P38 million smuggled cigarettes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BOC seizes P38 million smuggled cigarettes


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Agents of the Bureau of Customs have confiscated at the Manila International Container Port around P38 million worth of cigarettes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Factory workers get COVID-19 jabs in Valenzuela
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Factory workers get COVID-19 jabs in Valenzuela


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Factory workers were among the essential employees qualified to get COVID-19 vaccines in Valenzuela, Mayor Rex Gatchalian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with