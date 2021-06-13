




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Senate to evaluate government utilization of P82.5 billion for vaccination program
Health workers and other members of vaccine proriority groups receive their second shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 jab at Marikina Elementary School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file

                     

                        

                           
Senate to evaluate government utilization of P82.5 billion for vaccination program

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - June 13, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate will convene the Committee of the Whole (COW) to conduct a hearing on Tuesday to exercise its oversight function on the government’s utilization of its P82.5-billion budget for the vaccination program.



Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the Senate COW will also evaluate the protocols and guidelines used by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF). The hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m.



Led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Lacson said he and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa met with testing czar Vivencio Dizon and contact tracing czar Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong last Thursday night.



Lacson said that while vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. – who was not present during the meeting to receive vaccines that arrived in the Philippines Thursday night – is “too patient to a fault;” patience is sometimes “not a virtue when it comes to emergency situations.”



“More assertiveness from the country’s vaccination czars and more flexibility for implementers and decision-makers on the ground will be crucial to the success of the government’s efforts to accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination drive and achieve herd immunity quickly,” Lacson said.



Lacson commended Dizon and Magalong for assisting and supporting Galvez.



“We advised them to be more assertive. Senate President Sotto even said that if they are sure they are right and their ‘superiors’ are wrong, they can ‘defy’ them,” Lacson said in an interview on CNN Philippines.



Lacson said the people on the ground, such as mayors, can appreciate the situation better. “So, it is important that they be given flexibility and more autonomy in the implementation of the vaccination program.”



“It’s very important that our people will trust the vaccines. Our people should get the jab done and the government should get the job done. If people see shortcomings or lapses on the part of the government, how could you improve people’s trust in vaccines?” he added.



On the other hand, Lacson said those implementing the vaccination program should get enough leeway to make decisions on the ground.



Besides, Lacson said many young leaders are showing they can get the job done, with San Juan under Mayor Francis Zamora likely to be the first city in Metro Manila or even the whole country to achieve the 70-percent target for herd immunity.



He cited as well the efforts of young mayors Vico Sotto (Pasig City), Isko Moreno (Manila) and Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas), and Mayor Magalong himself, for encouraging their constituents to get the jab. “These are young, dynamic and progressive-thinking officials we need, more than those who insist on sticking to ‘traditional’ processes,” he said.



Lacson also noted many local government units face the dilemma of complying with President Duterte’s order to prioritize indigents, since their lists are based on the Department of Social Welfare and Development records dating back to 2015 or 2016.



Sotto said the Senate COW hearing was in response to the request of some senators on the government’s utilization of its P82.5 billion for the vaccination program.



“Many senators requested (to reconvene the Senate of the Whole Committee) and Sen. Panfilo Lacson mentioned something in the budget strategy that should be well-explained and check the policies in question,” Sotto said in an interview over radio dwIZ.



He said the hearing will cover the national vaccination program as the Senate COW exercises its oversight function.



Sotto also said there is still a need to address some policies, including the number of quarantine days. “If you come from abroad even if fully vaccinated you should still be quarantined for 14 days, foreign investors will not come here, as they need to pay for their hotel accommodations.”



Meanwhile, Lacson expressed hope the vaccination program will be accelerated soon with more interventions from the private sector.



A case in point is the Nayong Pilipino vaccination facility due to be activated in August, which could accomplish 12,000 inoculations per day, on top of a nearby facility which can accommodate 8,000 per day. Concerned government authorities are seen to improve the queueing system in their own facilities by following the lead of the private sector.



Lacson said the Senate is due to hold a hearing on June 15 to exercise its oversight functions on the vaccination program. He said Sotto already served notice to senators and those to be invited.



“We want to find out and keep track of the progress of the vaccination program. How many vaccines have been procured? How much more will be needed? That’s part of our oversight function. We want to be briefed because we are the ones who appropriate the budget. And under the law, we need to be informed how the appropriations are used,” he said.



Concerned sectors



Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia and other concerned sectors will be among those invited to the Senate COW hearing to look into the rollout of the national vaccination program, Sotto said yesterday.



Garcia is expected to tell the Senate about the Cebu provincial government’s program on imposing a swab-upon-arrival policy for international arrivals and allow those who tested negative in their RT-PCR tests to proceed to their destinations, where they will be subject to the protocols of the local government.



Sotto said the Cebu government has enough ordinance to support their policies, which could be implemented by the IATF. “The consultants of the DOH are against it. I said ‘who among the DOH doctors are against it?’ The consultants are said to be very theoretical, they don’t know what’s going on on the ground.”



On the complaints of some local government units that there’s not enough vaccines, Sotto said anyone who wants to be vaccinated should be vaccinated. “It should be like that, everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Health workers were vaccinated first. So vaccinate who wants it.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled on Independence Day six nominees for president and vice president for the 2022 e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 8,027 new coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 8,027 new coronavirus infections


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Local health authorities on Saturday reported 8,027 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo for president movement launched today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo for president movement launched today


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A group of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo will launch today a movement that aims to convince her to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo told Filipinos in her Independence Day message to unite and draw strength from each other to overcome...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Independence Day: Groups protest Duterte's 'surrender' of West Philippine Sea to China
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Independence Day: Groups protest Duterte's 'surrender' of West Philippine Sea to China


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several groups on Independence Day, Saturday, trooped to the Chinese embassy to protest the regional power's continued...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to Pinoys: Emulate heroes amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Pinoys: Emulate heroes amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After driving away Spanish colonizers 123 years ago, the Philippines is again struggling to gain freedom this time from COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
United States President Joe Biden yesterday cited the enduring friendship between the Philippines and the United States as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mobility still limited for senior citizens &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mobility still limited for senior citizens – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday reminded fully vaccinated senior citizens in general community quarantine and modified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bulk of fresh vaccines going to surge areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bulk of fresh vaccines going to surge areas


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sixty percent of the vaccines of Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNtech that arrived in the country recently are for “centers of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wall of Heroes to rise for fallen HCWs, doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wall of Heroes to rise for fallen HCWs, doctors


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A Wall of Heroes this time for the health care workers and doctors who sacrificed their lives in the fight against COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with