




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte touts â€˜win-win cooperation' with China amid West Philippine Sea policy criticism
President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen waiving in this undated file photo
Ted Aljibe/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Duterte touts ‘win-win cooperation' with China amid West Philippine Sea policy criticism

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2021 - 6:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday celebrated the country's "win-win" relationship with China as one that will lead to "greater peace, progress, and prosperity," even as the regional power flouts protests from Manila and continues to deploy its ships to the West Philippine Sea. 



In a forum hosted by the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. to mark the 46th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries, Duterte lauded the "deep and abiding friendship between the Filipino and Chinese peoples."  





"It is a bond that predates by centuries the formal establishment of diplomatic relations 46 years ago," he said in a video message. 



"As we approach the 50th anniversary of Philippines-China ties, win-win cooperation will ensure that our relations remain a partnership for greater peace, progress, and prosperity."  



The president was echoing words used in a letter to him from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping who marked the same anniversary by saying he was ready to work with Duterte "to achieve greater win-win results and mutual benefits." 






Manila continues to protest Beijing's incursions in the West Philippine Sea 



This mutual celebration of deep ties and "win-win results," however, comes less than two weeks after the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest over China's "incessant deployment" of ships to Pag-Asa (Thitu) Island — the latest in a slew of Manila's official objections to Beijing's incursions in the West Philippine Sea. 



China does not recognize the arbitral ruling that invalidated its extensive nine-dash claim over the South China Sea and continues to send fishermen, coast guard ships and maritime militia ships to the West Philippine Sea which is the portion of the critical waterway within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. 



Duterte has fielded growing criticism in recent months over what lawmakers, stakeholders, and experts have called his defeatist attitude on the issue and his deriding of the Philippines' arbitral win as "just a piece of paper" that he will throw away. 



READ: Duterte plays down arbitral ruling, stresses 'best' ties with ChinaDuterte: This is not the time to send 'gray ships' to West Philippine Sea



He is also embroiled in a public squabble with his ally Sen. Manny Pacquiao, in part because the latter last month said he found Duterte's policy on the West Philippine Sea lacking. 



Tensions over the West Philippine Sea flared anew earlier this year when some 220 Chinese ships were spotted swarming Julian Felipe Reef, triggering uncharacteristically heated exchanges between top officials from Manila and Beijing.



Duterte shortly after barred his Cabinet members, save for his spokesman Harry Roque and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., from publicly commenting on the dispute with China. 



The ships have since dispersed from Julian Felipe Reef but reports from the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea and US-based geospatial imagery and data analysis company Simularity say they moved to other areas within the Philippines' EEZ. 



After campaigning on taking a strong stance against China in the West Philippine Sea, the president early into his term said he would "set aside" Manila's arbitral win to pursue closer ties with Beijing. A few years later, Duterte announced that he entered into an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping allowing China to trawl in Philippine waters.



The Philippines' latest protest "against the incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels in the vicinity of the Pag-asa islands," came just a week after bilateral talks between the two countries over the South China Sea resumed. — with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      PRESIDENT DUTERTE
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      XI JINPING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 5,462 new coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 5,462 new coronavirus infections


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 5,462 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,286,2...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Charges prepared against Calbayog mayor's son, cops after ambush-shootout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Charges prepared against Calbayog mayor's son, cops after ambush-shootout


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the aftermath of the killing, police insisted that the shootout started after Aquino's security detail fired fir...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Xi hail 'everlasting friendship' on 46th anniversary of Philippines-China diplomatic ties
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Xi hail 'everlasting friendship' on 46th anniversary of Philippines-China diplomatic ties


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte dated June 9, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the two countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Appeals court upholds junking of government bid to revive coup case vs Trillanes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Appeals court upholds junking of government bid to revive coup case vs Trillanes


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Court of Appeals has upheld the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 148 ruling that junked the Department of Justice’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte disses Pacquiao&rsquo;s foreign policy knowledge amid PDP-Laban squabble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte disses Pacquiao’s foreign policy knowledge amid PDP-Laban squabble


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Well, if it’s about foreign policy, I would not want to degrade him but next time he should — mag-aral ka muna...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines supply of vaccines to normalize by June 14
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines supply of vaccines to normalize by June 14


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to “normalize” by June 14, as more deliveries arrive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez endorses mayors&rsquo; plea for more jabs outside NCR+8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez endorses mayors’ plea for more jabs outside NCR+8


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. has endorsed a request of the League of Cities of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government to NPA: Turn over those behind landmine deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government to NPA: Turn over those behind landmine deaths


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año is demanding that the New People’s Army turn over the perpetrators responsible...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US eases travel advisory for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US eases travel advisory for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The United States has toned down the “Do Not Travel” advisory for the Philippines due to COVID-19 to “Reconsider...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups back jab focus on NCR Plus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups back jab focus on NCR Plus


                              

                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Some of the country’s largest business groups have expressed support for a strategy to get at least 40-50 percent of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with