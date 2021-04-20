#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duterte: This is not the time to send 'gray ships' to West Philippine Sea
This handout photo taken April 14, 2021, and received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) April 15, Philippine coast guard personnel aboard rubber boats and displaying a Philippine flag, patrol past Chinese vessels at Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
PCG/Releaed

Duterte: This is not the time to send 'gray ships' to West Philippine Sea

(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 12:11am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte late Monday night said that the Philippines will send military ships to the West Philippine Sea over oil and minerals.

He said he would not do it over fish in those waters, saying he believes there is not a lot of fish left there anyway.

In comments he said were addressed to China, the president said: "We want to remain friends. We want to share whatever it is."

He said, however, that Navy ships will be sent if China tries to get oil, minerals, or "whatever it is in the bowels of the China Sea, sa ating oil."

"That is the time I will send my ships there. I will send my gray ships there," he said. Gray ships refer to military vessels. Coast guard ships have white hulls.

He said that if China starts drilling in the West Philippine Sea, he will tell them: "Is that part of our agreement? Because if it is not part of our agreement, I will also drill oil there."

Duterte made clear, however, that incidents like the China's navy boats chasing an ABS-CBN News team in the West Philippine Sea are not enough reason to act.

RELATED: AFP recognizes ABS-CBN reporter for West Philippine Sea coverage

Duterte: We can only retake it by force

Earlier in the address, the president again said that asserting Philippine sovereignty in the area, which China claims, will bring war.

"The issue of the West Philippines Sea remains to be a question forever until such time that you know, we can take it back. Walang iba, giyera lang," he said.

"If we promote a war against China and America...at what cost to us? Yan ang problema," he also said.

He also criticized former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio for talking about the issue and relying on documents and papers.

"We can retake it only by force. There is no way we can get back yung tinatawag nilang (what they call the) Philippine sea without any bloodshed," Duterte said. 

Professors: Asserting sovereignty no declaration of war

Earlier Monday, a group of college and university professors called on the government to take concrete actions to stand up against China's incursion into the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Professors for Peace pointed out that the presence of over 200 Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef and other features in the West Philippine Sea present a threat to the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We reject the argument that asserting our sovereignty, protecting our fisherfolk and managing and protecting our own natural resources constitutes a declaration of war," the Professors for Peace, at least 500 professors from different colleges and universities in the Philippines, said. 

The group also called on Beijing to uphold its commitment to the international rule of law as a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"It could result in a violence that we cannot maybe win," Duterte said Monday night.

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA ROW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boy caught outside his house dies after chase by Pasay tanods
Boy caught outside his house dies after chase by Pasay tanods
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
The two tanods, who were identified as Relan Maquiling and Arturo Rontos, claimed they responded to "a call from...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte grants P20 K aid to pandemic-hit pensioners
Duterte grants P20 K aid to pandemic-hit pensioners
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte has approved the grant of P20,000 one-time financial assistance to Employees Compensation (EC) pensioners...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte unfazed by reports of disgruntled soldiers
Duterte unfazed by reports of disgruntled soldiers
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte is not bothered by reports that some retired and active soldiers are planning to withdraw their support...
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto to DA: Unmask pork import mastermind
Sotto to DA: Unmask pork import mastermind
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III pressed yesterday Agriculture Secretary William Dar to identify the brains behind the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte unbothered by rumors of withdrawal of military support
Palace: Duterte unbothered by rumors of withdrawal of military support
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
"It's just hearsay. We believe that all of our soldiers are loyal to the republic and they know that this is not the time...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DICT, DepEd to roll out Public Education Network
DICT, DepEd to roll out Public Education Network
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
The Department of Education and the Department of Information and Communications Technology have partnered to establish a...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA urged: Expedite giving EUA, CPR to local pharmas
FDA urged: Expedite giving EUA, CPR to local pharmas
By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Local pharmaceutical companies that manufacture anti-COVID-19 drugs should be given priority by the Food and Drug Administration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion welcomes decision on AstraZeneca vaccines
Concepcion welcomes decision on AstraZeneca vaccines
By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion lauded yesterday the Food and Drug Administration...
Headlines
fbfb
Lowly, ignored bignay fruit cure for asthma, phlegm?
By Rainier Allan Ronda | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Filipino scientists are looking into a small, locally grown ruby red fruit called bignay as a cure for asthma and phlegm.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine health care workers not yet fully protected &ndash; WHO
Philippine health care workers not yet fully protected – WHO
By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Filipino health care workers are not yet fully protected against COVID-19 as only 63 percent of them have been inoculated...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with