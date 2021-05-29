




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines protests Chinaâ€™s â€˜incessant deploymentâ€™ of ships to Pag-asa Island
This Oct. 3, 2019 satellite photo shows the repair of the runway and the construction of a new beaching ramp on Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.
CSIS/AMTI via Maxar Technologies

                     

                        

                           
Philippines protests China’s ‘incessant deployment’ of ships to Pag-asa Island

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2021 - 10:40am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:25 a.m.) — The Philippines has filed a fresh diplomatic protest against China, demanding that it withdraw its vessels from the vicinity of the Pag-asa (Thitu) Island in the West Philippine Sea. 



The Department of Foreign Affairs said it fired a protest Friday "against the incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels in the vicinity of the Pag-asa islands." 





"The Pag-asa Islands is an integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction," DFA also said. 



This comes amid continued reports that Chinese vessels remain scattered across the West Philippine Sea, or the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. 



At one point, the Philippines was filing daily diplomatic protests over the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships in Julian Felipe Reef. The incursion also set off uncharacteristically heated exchanges between Cabinet members and Chinese officials. 



President Rodrigo Duterte has since banned most of his Cabinet from discussing the ongoing dispute with China. 



DFA previously told reporters that, under the Duterte administration, 83 protests have been filed against China as of May 4. 



Although the ships in Julian Felipe Reef have dispersed, a report by US-based geospatial imagery and data analysis company Simularity shows that they are still within the Philippines' EEZ. 



South China Sea bilateral talks resume as tensions flare 



The new protest comes exactly a week after Manila and Beijing resumed bilateral talks on the South China Sea. 



The two countries on May 21 held the sixth meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea amid growing tensions over the critical waterway.



“The Philippines reiterated its long-standing call for full respect and adherence to international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its authoritative interpretation and application – the final and binding 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award,” DFA said in a statement on the meeting.



China continues to reject the July 2016 ruling of an UNCLOS-backed tribunal that invalidated its nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.



— with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      DFA
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donated Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines coming in June &mdash; envoy to US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donated Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines coming in June — envoy to US


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the US may arrive in the Philippines as early as June, Manila’s envoy to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP Group eyeing vaccine production in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP Group eyeing vaccine production in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The group of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan wants to take a shot at vaccine production, in partnership with global vaccine giants,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF approves 100% capacity staycation; swab tests waived
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF approves 100% capacity staycation; swab tests waived


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the significant decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in Metro Manila, duly accredited hotels are now allowed to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH studying but not yet considering letting vaccinated people stop wearing masks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH studying but not yet considering letting vaccinated people stop wearing masks


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The agency is studying a recommendation to allow those who have completed inoculation to stop wearing face masks, its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 59M voters registered for 2022 polls as of April &mdash; Comelec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
59M voters registered for 2022 polls as of April — Comelec


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections is close to meeting its target of registering 60 million voters for the upcoming 2022 elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Husband of NDFP peace consultant killed in alleged shootout with police
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Husband of NDFP peace consultant killed in alleged shootout with police


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police killed in an alleged shootout the husband of a peace consultant for the National Democratic Front of the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases on the rise anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases on the rise anew


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
 After declining for several weeks, the daily tally for new COVID-19 cases reached a new high of 8,748 cases yesterday, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Deployment ban to Saudi strands 500 OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deployment ban to Saudi strands 500 OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
About 500 overseas Filipino workers were stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport  Terminals 1 and 3 yesterday after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eleazar: No immediate arrest of barangay captains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eleazar: No immediate arrest of barangay captains


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There will be no immediate arrest for barangay captains who fail to prevent mass gatherings in their areas, Philippine National...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Height requirement lowered for PNP, other uniformed services
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Height requirement lowered for PNP, other uniformed services


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police yesterday welcomed President Duterte’s signing of a law lowering the height requirement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with