Robredo says no decision yet to run for governor, still open to presidency

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday that she has not yet decided to run for governor and that she remains open to run for president.

“Wala pang desisyon na ako'y tatakbong gobernador. Nananatili akong bukas na maging kandidato sa pagka-pangulo,” Robredo said on her personal Facebook account.

(I have yet to decide if I will run for governor. I remain open to become a presidential candidate.)

Her statement comes in the heels of a report by The STAR quoting former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya saying that she will run for Camarines Sur governor and that she has transferred her voter’s registration to Magarao town.

While Robredo did not address in her statement if she had transferred her voter’s registration, she did say that there are still a lot of things to consider before she makes a decision on her plans for next year’s polls.

“Sinisiguro ko sa lahat na ipapaalam ko kung may narating nang desisyon,” Robredo said.

(I assure you that I will inform you if I have come to a decision.)

Robredo has expressed inclination toward running for a local position, but has remained open to gunning for the presidency.

It’s not the first time that a politician announced Robredo’s supposed plan to run for Camarines Sur governor.

Robredo’s camp disputed last month a statement by former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV that the vice president is gearing for a gubernatorial run.

Trillanes said that he will try to get the endorsement of opposition coalition 1Sambayan to run for president in the event that Robredo does not gun for the top post.