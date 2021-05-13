Declaration of intent to run 'not meant to pressure' Robredo, Trillanes says

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes said that his earlier announcement that he would run for president in the 2022 polls was not meant to pressure Vice President Leni Robredo in any way.

Trillanes announced in a Facebook post that he would run for president, claiming that Robredo was preparing to run for Camarines Sur governor. The vice president's spokesperson refuted this not long after.

"During the (selection interview) I manifested that I would only be an alternate of Robredo because precisely we needed to unify the opposition," he said Thursday in an interview aired over ANC's "Matters of Fact."

"Definitely this move is not to pressure Vice President Leni Robredo in any way...This is a requirement by the [1Sambayan] coalition because they are about to start the selection process, and I need to change my status from being an alternative to that of being a principal in order for me to be included in that selection process."

Trillanes said that both Sen. Grace Poe and Sen. Nancy Binay "declined" when asked if they intended to run for president, leaving only himself, the vice president, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

He added that all other candidates were listed as "alternates" to Robredo, who was touted as the 1Sambayan coalition's principal candidate.

“As an alternate, you cannot be included because for as long as the principal who is Vice President Leni Robredo is still there, then you cannot be qualified or you cannot be included [in the selection process],” he said.

"So we felt that the opposition should be given a chance to be represented in that process."

Asked if he would be running for president if Robredo opts not to, Trillanes said: "Most definitely. If VP Leni Robredo decides to run for local post, then there will be no one else from the opposition who can replace."

But he was careful to highlight that it hinged on the vice president's decision, saying: "This move that I made in SAMBAYAN would qualify me to be included in the selection process. All of these are contingent, again on her (Robredo) decision."