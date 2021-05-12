Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson refuted Wednesday former Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ claim that she is preparing for a gubernatorial run in Camarines Sur, adding that she is still open to run for president in the 2022 polls.

“There is absolutely no truth to the claim that she is making ‘preparations’ to run for governor of Camarines Sur,” Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said, noting that the vice president is still focused on helping Filipinos amid the pandemic.

“This is not the time for politicking, but for working for the people’s welfare,” Gutierrez continued.

Trillanes claimed earlier Wednesday that Robredo is preparing to run for Camarines Sur governor.

As a result, he and the Magdalo group have decided that he will vye for the nomination of opposition coalition 1Sambayan as its presidential candidate instead of being an alternative to Robredo.

The opposition is working to field a single slate for the 2022 polls to challenge administration bets through the broad left-to-right coalition 1Sambayan.

Trillanes said he is not dividing the opposition and that he is willing to give way to Robredo should she decide to run for president.

“But until then, we would work on the assumption that VP Leni would run for governor of CamSur and, thus, we could now start our own preparations focusing on the development of policy prescriptions to solve the different problems of our country,” Trillanes said.

Shortly after, Liberal Party internal vice president Teddy Baguilat said in a tweet that Robredo is still interested in running for president.

“[Senator Trillanes’] statement has been misinterpreted or was expressed mistakenly,” Baguilat said.

When it was pointed out by a netizen that Trillanes’ statement on Robredo’s supposed preparations for her gubernatorial run was clear, Baguilat said that the Liberal Party and Magdalo leaders will meet on this matter.