'Dante' slows down as storm approaches West Philippine Sea
Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel closely watches from Quezon City emergency operations center  the track of typhoon Dante after it changes track last June 02, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm "Dante" has decelerated and is now moving towards the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA said on Thursday afternoon. 



The weather bureau in its latest bulletin said Dante was last seen at 255 kilometers west of Sinait in Ilocos Sur. 





It continues to pack 65 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 90 kph, moving northwestward at a speed of 25 kph.



Dante, the fourth storm to hit the country this year, made eight landfalls in the last two days. Tropical cyclone wind signals have since been lifted in the entire Philippines.



In its wake were over 45,000 individuals affected, 12,071 of which were in evacuation sites. Officials said the death toll from the storm has stood at four, with seven missing and two injured. 



The Department of Public Works and Highways said too that the cost of damage to infrastructure was so far at P268.5 million.



State weather forecasters said Dante is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Friday afternoon, and into a mere remnant low by Saturday.



Still, PAGASA added that gale warning remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, with sea travel still risky for small sea crafts. 



Moderate to rough seas will also be experienced over the western seaboard of Northern Luzon.



"Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," the agency added. 



Forecast Position 



    
	
  • Friday afternoon: 250 km west of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Saturday afternoon: 490 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
